Residents of tiny village use unbelievably cheap materials to build weather-resistant houses — here's what's happening

In a small German village, residents are transforming the future of housing using little more than straw, clay, and wood.

The eco-village of Sieben Linden in Saxony-Anhalt is home to roughly 150 people living in homes built from affordable, renewable materials, Deutschland.de reported.

At a time when conventional construction accounts for 37% of global heat-trapping pollution, according to the United Nations Environment Programme, Sieben Linden's low-cost, low-pollution model offers an inspiring and practical alternative.

The village's signature building material? Straw bales. Straw is inexpensive, insulates well, and even helps capture carbon. A study published in MDPI stated that it also costs significantly less than conventional construction materials like concrete or steel.

What's more, World Habitat shared that the production of an average straw-bale house can help save 25 tons of harmful carbon pollution, unlike standard construction or materials like mineral wool.

Local residents build these homes almost entirely by hand, using clay and locally sourced wood. One of the standout structures in the village, dubbed "Strohpolis," is among the first three-story straw-bale buildings in Europe to meet formal building regulations.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Beyond carbon absorption, these homes can withstand extreme weather conditions. Residents finished the walls with lime render to protect the straw bales and timber frame structure from rain.

Additionally, straw bales provide excellent thermal insulation, according to a study published in ScienceDirect, reducing the need for heating and cooling, as well as the associated energy bills. Passive solar design, a sewage treatment plant, and dry composting toilets further reduce the community's environmental impact.

Sieben Linden isn't a recent trend. The project began in 1997 and continues to evolve. Today, solar panels help meet electricity needs, while shared infrastructure lowers costs for everyone. As communities turn to low-impact, self-sufficient designs, more solar-powered homes and other straw-bale construction projects continue to emerge.

Installing solar panels is one of the biggest energy-saving hacks, reducing electricity costs to almost nothing. EnergySage offers a free tool to compare quotes from vetted installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installation.

With weather extremes on the rise and conventional building costs surging, homes like those in Sieben Linden highlight what's possible — beautiful, functional spaces that don't negatively impact the planet, which may one day become the norm, not the exception.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.