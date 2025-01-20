Mom shares satisfying hack for spotless stovetop using just two items: 'I can't believe I hadn't thought to do it before'

"I'm definitely using this from now on."

Cleaning a stovetop can feel like an endless battle, especially when tough stains refuse to come off. Luckily, there's an easy hack that works in seconds and only requires two ingredients. Best of all, it doesn't rely on any harsh chemicals.

The scoop

In a video, TikToker Lauren (@lnsyadon7) demonstrates how she effortlessly cleans stovetop stains using a combination of just two ingredients: baking soda and lemon juice.

Here's how it works: Sprinkle a generous amount of baking soda directly onto the stained area of your stovetop. Next, squeeze fresh lemon juice over the top of the baking soda. The acidity in the lemon juice reacts with the baking soda, creating a gentle but effective paste. In her video, Lauren uses the lemon itself to buff the mixture into the stain, and almost instantly, the stains start to disappear.

Lauren's reaction says it all: "Did y'all see that? Are you serious right now?"

She continues, "Oh my goodness, I'm like barely pressing right now," as she wipes the rest of the stove with a cloth. Each stain vanishes with little effort, revealing a pristine stovetop.

In the video's caption, Lauren shares, "Lemon and baking soda are my go-to cleaning duo for so many things in my house. Why did it take me so long to try it on the stove?"

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

How it's helping

This hack is definitely a game-changer that will save you time and money. For starters, baking soda and lemon are simple, versatile, and affordable ingredients that you likely already have at home. Plus, both are incredibly effective at cutting through grease and grime, which means you can clean your stovetop in a shorter time.

The hack is also better for the environment since it uses natural ingredients. Commercial cleaning products often come in plastic bottles and contain harsh chemicals that can harm the planet. By switching to baking soda and lemon, you're reducing your reliance on single-use plastic and reducing your exposure to harmful substances. Lemons and baking soda are biodegradable and non-toxic, making them safe for your home and the Earth.

What everyone's saying

Since Lauren shared her video, the response has been overwhelmingly positive, with users across TikTok eager to try the hack for themselves.

One commenter shared, "I can't believe how easily the stains came off! I'm definitely using this from now on."

Another user added, "This is going in my cleaning routine ASAP!"

Still another exclaimed, "This was so satisfying to watch!! Yay!"

And one user confirmed that the hack has worked for them, too, sharing, "Yes!! This is the combo I use on my stove as well."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.