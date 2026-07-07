'It is the first of July': Creator blasts stores for pushing overpriced Halloween decor

"Yeah, I'll wait till next year when it's in the thrift for 10$ max."

A TikTok amassed thousands of likes and hundreds of comments after tapping into a familiar summer frustration: stores rolling out Halloween merchandise months before many people are ready for it — and charging steep prices for decor shoppers may later regret.

What happened?

In a recent video, Madi Hearts (@madiheartstoo) criticizes retailers for setting out Halloween displays in late June and early July. Their argument is that the early rollout is aimed more at getting people to spend sooner and spend more than at celebrating the holiday itself.

While making clear, "Don't get me wrong, I love Halloween," the creator presents the timing as excessive, opening with: "It is the first of July. It's too soon! Stores." They then add, "stores are not doing this because we love Halloween."

The clip also focuses on pricing, pointing to items the creator portrays as cheaply made but expensive, including a ghost decoration listed at $150, a roller-skating ghost for $40, a thin metal sign for $50, and a fabric decoration for $40.

The creator ultimately tells viewers "stop wasting your money on this" and urges them to "support small businesses and thrift stores."

Why does it matter?

The post reflects a broader deinfluencing and anti-overconsumption trend online, with shoppers increasingly pushing back on the idea that every season requires brand-new decor, trend-based purchases, and constant upgrades.

The creator's criticism extends beyond the calendar, targeting what they describe as "poorly made, overpriced junk" and the use of AI-generated imagery on store products, saying, "Pay real artists." From that perspective, impulse buys on flimsy seasonal decor can leave people spending more on items that quickly become clutter or end up as waste.

Buying less, reusing older decorations, thrifting, or shopping secondhand can help people avoid inflated retail markups. Even waiting until something is truly needed can help curb the out-of-season spending retailers often count on.

What are people saying?

Many commenters shared the creator's frustration — not just about the timing, but also about the expectation to keep buying new holiday decorations every year.

One commenter wrote, "Not to mention why are we needing to buy new decor for every holiday every year, like you don't remember pulling out the same decor every year as a kid and being excited to put out your favorite nostalgic pieces that you've made memories with."

Another added, "People try to make 'summerween' a thing, which is quite lame. But these stores will do anything for the tiniest buck I'm afraid."

"I love Halloween bcs I get cute decor that I use forever, but WHAT ARE THOSE PRICES?!? Yeah, I'll wait till next year when it's in the thrift for 10$ max," added one more.

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