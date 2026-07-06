Arizona thrift hunt for vintage Halloween finds has TikTok begging for locations

"I'm so tired of never finding vintage Halloween!! It's always literal garbage."

For Halloween lovers, it may still be summer on the calendar, but on TikTok, spooky season is already in full swing.

One thrift-hunting video is drawing plenty of attention after showing shelves of vintage Halloween decor that left viewers both thrilled and jealous.

What happened?

TikTok creator Spooky Ash (@spoooky.ash) posted a secondhand-shopping video that follows a hunt for vintage Halloween decorations.

The caption reads: "Thrift with me vintage Halloween finds!"

The video speaks to a familiar rush among seasonal thrift shoppers who know retro Halloween pieces can disappear fast, and several commenters wanted to know which stores were shown, while others noted that some locations had not yet put out all of their Halloween items.

Vintage holiday decorations can be hard to find, especially when shoppers are competing for the same pumpkins, ceramic pieces, and retro knickknacks that tend to get scooped up quickly.

Why does it matter?

Shopping secondhand can help people save money on everyday essentials, from home decor to clothing and kitchen items, while also making it possible to uncover rare and valuable pieces at steep discounts.

Seasonal shopping can get expensive fast. Instead of paying premium prices for brand-new decorations that may only come out once a year, thrift shoppers can often build a collection for much less.

In some cases, they also end up with sturdier, more distinctive items than what is available at big-box stores.

There is an environmental benefit as well. Buying used helps keep perfectly good items in circulation longer and can reduce waste by giving older products a second life instead of sending them to landfills.

What are people saying?

A large chunk of the reaction came from viewers hoping to track down the thrift stores in the video.

One commenter asked, "Which locations have you been to? I've been to a couple Mesa locations but not everything had been put out when I went. I'm so excited for everything this year!"

"Wishing my thrift store looked like this," one person wrote, while another added, "I'm so tired of never finding vintage Halloween!! It's always literal garbage."

A third commenter kept it simple: "I need that thrift store."

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