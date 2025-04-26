Tenant horrified as neighbor's patio hazard nearly ends in disaster: 'This is an injury lawsuit waiting to happen'

Unfortunately, neighbors often do infuriating things, but what do you do when their actions could potentially cause harm? That's what one tenant wanted to know after their neighbor repeatedly dumped used cooking oil on their patio.

Posting on the subreddit r/mildyinfuriating, the tenant shared that their third-floor neighbor had been dumping used cooking oil on their patio and that the building manager had said that they would fine them but "probably won't stop them from doing it."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The tenant asked for advice on how to clean it up, saying that they've been using a power washer and boiling water.

Respondents were quick to point out that this is a hazard and not something that can be ignored.

One commenter wrote, "This is a serious issue," while another added, "This is an injury lawsuit waiting to happen."

Disposing of cooking oil and grease correctly is important to protect people and the environment. The oil and grease should be poured into a sealable container, like an empty coffee can, and placed in the regular household trash. Pouring grease down the drain can cause blockages, and disposing of it outside can cause considerable damage to the environment and wildlife. Cooking oil and grease dumped outside can seep into the ground and pollute water.

Additionally, it can cause unpleasant odors, be a fire hazard, and attract pests.

Unfortunately, issues with neighbors are common, and the best thing to do is to talk to the neighbor directly to try to find a solution. Helping them to understand the impact of what they are doing may help them to change their minds. Overcoming issues like these is important to protect outside areas and remove hazards.

If the issue is serious, then seeking further help from the relevant people can help change hazardous behavior.

"I work for my cities public works department and we consider this 'illicit dumping' which is serious," one commenter informed the OP.

Another added, "Time to call your local department of health and report improper disposal."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.