Tenant outraged after new neighbor neglects dangerous kitchen hazard: 'This is a disaster waiting to happen'

Living with neighbors can be difficult; especially if they do not share the same values. One Redditor felt this when they took to the r/ApartmentLiving subreddit to air grievances about a gas leak that filled the apartment complex with gas.

"Two different times now I've had to call emergency maintenance because they left their gas stove on and it got to the point where my apartment reeked of gas," wrote the OP. "The new neighbor below me was sitting in an apartment filled with gas for the entire day and didn't alert anyone."

Redditors flocked to the comment section to express how dangerous this was for the OP. Not only can gas stoves worsen the air quality in one's home, but they also can be highly dangerous when faced with other substances such as open flames.

"This is really a disaster waiting to happen," wrote one.

"Call gas company 100%," wrote another commenter. "They can write a citation to the property owner if there is a gas leak that is not getting fixed."

It can be difficult to stick to healthy environmental change when neighbors or roommates do not share the same values. Gas leaks or overusing gas appliances can have a drastic impact on the environment. Studies show that gas stoves account for one-tenth of the country's carbon pollution. At the same time, gas stoves are bad for one's health. One study found that gas-operated stoves cause one in eight childhood asthma cases.

Some commenters had solutions.

"Get a CO detector for your unit too. They're not terribly expensive, and you may be able to get one free through the fire department depending on where you live," commented another in the community.

Other solutions found in articles from The Cool Down suggest having "a range hood above your stove or opening a window" to help mitigate pollution levels and increase air quality within the home. It's also recommended to try an air purifier to remove harmful pollutants from the home.

