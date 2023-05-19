Stihl has been a trusted name in yard care for years — here’s why one of its tools is taking off

The cost of Stihl electric leaf blowers can vary depending on the model and features.

If you’re looking for a reliable and powerful leaf blower to help you keep your lawn looking neat, don’t worry; the yard care giant Stihl has excellent options for an electric leaf blower.

Does Stihl sell electric leaf blowers?

Stihl electric leaf blowers are becoming increasingly popular due to their power, convenience, and affordability. The respected brand of outdoor power equipment offers a couple of electric leaf blowers for sale.

The two available options on its website are the BGE 71 and BGE 61 models.

Which Stihl electric leaf blower is right for you?

The BGE 61 is the less expensive of the two models, coming in at $139.99. It has an excellent 4.6 out of 5-star rating on Stihl’s website, with users commenting on how it was superior to its gas-powered alternatives.

One reviewer wrote:

“This blower has as much power as I was used to on my previous gas blower, but you plug it in and turn it on — so simple! No gas/oil mixture to fool with, and it’s super lightweight! I love it!”

The BGE 71 is a slightly more versatile blower with two available speeds and a price of $159.99.

Similarly to the 61, this model is highly rated with 4.4 out of 5 stars. One key benefit of the 71 model is its unique combination of power and quietness. One reviewer explained that “This blower … has a lot of power, but it is not too loud. Works for all the jobs we need.”

Are Stihl electric leaf blowers worth it?

Besides the obvious benefits of being affordable, powerful, and quiet, Stihl electric leaf blowers are better for the planet than gas blowers, as they don’t spew out nasty planet-warming air pollution.

Because of this, both models are given the Stihl “Caring for Nature” seal, which highlights low- or zero-emissions products.

So, if you’re looking for a Stihl product that’s reliable, powerful, relatively inexpensive, and environmentally friendly, look no further than at its electric leaf blowers.

