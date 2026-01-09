  • Home Home

Baker shares her genius, 2-ingredient hack for removing stubborn sticker labels: 'I had no idea it was so easy'

by Noah Jampol
Repurposing empty glass jars is an environmentally friendly choice thanks to this TikToker's hack for removing stubborn sticky labels.

Photo Credit: TikTok

Resealable glass jars are excellent for keeping food fresh, storing ingredients, and much more. There's one pesky issue: Reusing them can be frustrating because of stubborn labels and sticky residue. Fortunately, a TikToker has a quick hack to navigate that issue.

The scoop

Baking creator Chelsea (@chelslikescutefood) shared her simple method. It takes only a couple of on-hand ingredients and a little bit of time.

@chelslikescutefood Tip for anyone else that resides glass jars!!♥️ this is basically DIY Goo Gone for that awful sticky label residue. #lowwastekitchen #reusingglassjars #kitchentips #glassjarsareawesome ♬ deja vu - EX7STENCE™

"Mix equal parts baking soda and oil," Chelsea instructs. "Rub it on the label of the glass jar, or peel the label off and rub this on the sticky residue that's left over."

From there, all you have to do is wait a couple of hours and the entire label or stubborn remains will come right off. In Chelsea's demonstration, you can see what was once a candle jar turn into a pristine glass after her handiwork.

How it's helping

By adopting this simple method, you can take jars that once held things such as sauces or condiments and reuse them for storage. They also can become a prized choice for iced coffee when you're on the move.

Repurposing empty glass jars is an environmentally friendly decision. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, only about a third of glass containers were recycled in 2018, with more than half ending up in landfills. That is despite it being almost universally recyclable.

Reusing jars keeps them out of planet-heating landfills and reduces plastic waste from single-use substitutes such as plastic bags or cling wrap. Going with glass over plastic can also cut down on microplastic exposure.

Furthermore, the hack employs common household ingredients that can provide cheap and effective cleaning alternatives. Baking soda is a natural cleaner that helps you avoid store-bought options that cost more and can expose you to toxic chemicals. Along similar lines, vinegar is another star of DIY natural cleaning products.

What everyone's saying

Commenters showed appreciation for the hack.

"Wow. I had no idea it was so easy to do that," one viewer wrote.

After a curious user asked Chelsea which oil would do as far as the companion for the baking soda, she said, "Any oil, but I use veggie oil!"

Someone else had their own hack that they said was even faster. "I fill it with hot water and let it sit for 10 minutes," they explained. "Peel the labels off, and the residue will wipe right off with rubbing alcohol."

x