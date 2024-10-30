Shopper surprised after discovering engraving on unique silver item found at Goodwill: 'This is a grail right here'

Going to a thrift store is like going to a treasure trove. You can find some really cool, valuable items when you least expect it. You very well could hit the jackpot.

One Redditor shared a sterling silver pig they found at Goodwill in the r/ThriftStoreHauls community.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

If you're not familiar with Goodwill, it's a community-based organization with retail thrift stores nationwide. Goodwill sells second-hand goods, typically taken via donations.

The pig was bought for a bargain price of $4.99, and engraving on the item confirmed that it was sterling silver. The original poster said it weighs 38.9 grams – approximately 1.4 ounces. The current price per ounce of sterling silver is $33.69. Nice come-up after visiting Goodwill!









"This is a grail right here omg, anything Sterling and decor is a win," said one commenter.

Another user pointed out that the "same one is $190 on eBay!"

"What a cutie, a valuable little cutie," another Redditor added.

It goes without saying that you can save a lot of money by thrifting, but it also reduces waste by keeping items out of landfills. Anything purchased at a thrift store is one less item contributing to the ever-growing waste crisis. Waste is responsible for 20 percent of Earth's human-related emissions.

The world currently generates over 2 billion tons of solid waste each year, and the number is expected to rise. By opting for second-hand items, consumers can reduce the demand for new products and help minimize the toll that manufacturing and shipping has on the environment.

Thrifting typically supports local communities and charities. Goodwill's various initiatives include job training, community programs like financial literacy training, and selling affordable goods that can help families with lower incomes.

Thrifting is fun, good for your wallet, and promotes sustainability. The little sterling silver piggy and every thrift store find contributes to a healthier planet.

