Woman shares simple hack for incredibly fluffy laundry: 'It works great'

When you trade dryer sheets for wool dryer balls, you're reducing waste, cutting costs, and softening your clothes naturally. But for many people, those eco-friendly balls come with a frustrating drawback: static cling.

One creator shared a genius hack that had viewers surprised at how easy it was, with one commenting, "No kidding."

The solution doesn't involve buying anything new or tossing your dryer balls. Instead, it uses one small tool most households already have: a safety pin.

The scoop

TikToker Christie Moeller (@christiemoeller) shared the hack, calling it a "fashion tip for banishing static from dryer balls."

In the clip, she says: "Before you toss those beloved, nontoxic, eco-friendly, make-your-clothes-super-soft dryer balls out the window, I've got an easy hack for you. All you need is this teeny tiny safety pin. Just attach the safety pin to your dryer ball, toss it in the dryer, and then let science kick in."

The trick is based on basic electrostatics: When the safety pin makes contact with the metal drum of your dryer, it provides a conductive path. That discharges excess electrons from the dryer ball (and surrounding clothes) into the dryer's metal surface, instead of letting the charge build up and forcing fabrics to cling.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

It's simple, it's clever, and it works using something that almost everyone already has around.

How it's helping

First and foremost: No more clingy laundry or surprise static shocks while folding. This hack preserves your enjoyment of dryer balls (soft results, fewer wrinkles, no chemical scent) without the irritating side effect.

In terms of cost, you're not buying anything new. That makes it a budget-friendly fix compared to specialty sprays marketed as "anti-static."

On the environmental side, this hack helps keep you from reverting to disposable dryer sheets that are full of synthetic chemicals. That means less waste, fewer synthetic fragrances released into your home, and a more sustainable laundry routine.

How often do you worry about having your personal info stolen? Never 😌 Sometimes 😟 Often 😨 Always 😱 Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

What everyone's saying

Viewers acknowledged they were caught off guard by how effective the trick is.

"Good tip," one person wrote. "And I thought that static was from over drying clothes."

Another added: "I had to sew down the clasp end — it was snagging loose knits. But yes, it works great."

For one user, the hack was so surprisingly simple that their reaction was just: "No kidding."

Overall, the reactions were positive, with TikTokers praising the fix for being practical, inexpensive, and effective.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.