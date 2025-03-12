  • Home Home

New data reveals which states have the highest electricity bills — here's how to avoid skyrocketing energy costs

"It just seems like ever-increasing electricity bills are now a fact of life."

by Matthew Swigonski
With how connected we all are to electronic devices, it seems like ever-increasing electricity bills are now a fact of life. According to a recent survey by CNET, it appears that residents in some states are feeling that hit to the wallet just a little more. But don't worry, we've got you covered on ways you can most effectively lower your bill. 

Whether you work from home or live in a state that endures extreme temperatures throughout the year, our electricity bills can sometimes wildly fluctuate from month to month. But if you live in a state like California, Hawaii, or Massachusetts, it can seem like your bill will be enormous no matter what you do. 

In Hawaii, the current average kilowatt-per-hour price is $0.40 for electricity customers. As reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration, that is over 20 cents more expensive than the national average. 

On the flipside, North Dakota has some of the lowest electricity bills in the entire country, coming in at around $0.10 per hour for the average customer. 

There are several different factors as to why electricity bills vary from state to state. Some of the leading causes are variations in electricity supply demand and the availability of energy sources and fuels. Additionally, some states regulate electricity rates in an attempt to keep rates reasonably affordable for customers. 

One of the best ways to reduce your electricity bill, regardless of which state you live in, is by switching to solar power. We've even created a guide to installing solar panels so you can see if it is right for your home. 

By switching to solar panels, you see average rates as low as $0.06 per hour. Check out EnergySage's tools to see which energy rebates you might qualify for. 

On top of saving some cash, you can reduce pollution around your home that contributes to our increasing global temperature.  

