Experienced gardener shares tips they wish they knew as a beginner: 'Definitely good things to know'

Starting seeds can feel like a daunting step for new gardeners, but with a few key tricks, it becomes a simple and rewarding way to jump-start your garden.

The scoop

A TikTok, shared by everydaygardeningtips (@everydaygardeningtips), lays out easy-to-follow advice that first-time planters will wish they'd known sooner. Her seed-starting hacks don't just save money and minimize frustration — they also help grow stronger, healthier plants from the very beginning.

#seedstarting #seedstartingtips #gardentips #newgardenertips #growyourown ♬ original sound - everydaygardeningtips @everydaygardeningtips Seed starting season is upon us (depending on where you live in the country 🎉) Here are three tips that I learned over time, but wish I knew sooner. Also, yes, lights are REQUIRED for seed starting. Those lights don't need to be marketed as grow lights; any full spectrum light source works, but window sills with aluminum foil contraptions have only led me to grow lanky seedlings (trust me, I tried) Heat pads are not "required" per say…but they really help speed up germination, which makes the whole process way more fun. Still need seeds? My favorite seed source is @pinetree_garden_seeds — great germination at an amazing price point 👌. Code: "SpringTips15" saves you an additional 15% off 🌱 happy gardening 💫 #gardenmagic

In the clip, the user shows the basics of starting seeds successfully, covering the process from how deep to plant them to managing light and moisture.

She also shows the signs of seedlings growing, using cues like how the plant reaches out for more light and subsequently adjusting the distance of the light source in relation to the seedling.

How it's helping

Growing your own food can help reduce two major problems that consumers face with everyday produce: overconsumption and food waste.

It is no secret that the price of produce is up. Despite these rising prices, nearly one-third of all food in the United States goes uneaten and is thrown away, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. By growing their own food, people will not only save money amid inflation but will also play a part in reducing their own personal food waste.

That vast amount of food waste leads to the production of planet-heating gases in landfills. Consumers who tend a home garden have the luxury of putting any rotting produce in a compost bin, supplying themselves with free fertilizer.

On top of that, gardening has been shown to boost mental and physical well-being, and getting your hands in the dirt has been linked to lower stress levels and better heart health.

What everyone's saying

TikTok users were quick to praise the video's seed-starting advice, especially those just getting into gardening.

"Definitely good things to know," commented one user.

"You can spray them twice a day and use a fan to help them build thicker stalks," one user elaborated.

Gardening can be intimidating at first, but as the clip shows, a little knowledge goes a long way toward growing something great. And once you begin to understand all that a garden has to offer, the benefits are endless.

