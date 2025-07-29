Gardener shares incredible hack using Starbucks leftovers: 'Absolutely free'

"Been doing that for years."

TikToker DaRika Harris-Chase (@darikaharris), a seasoned farm-to-table gardener, shared a valuable gardening hack with their TikTok community.

The scoop

Starbucks, Harris-Chase said, gives out leftover coffee grounds as a natural fertilizer.

"You know that Starbucks gives some of the best organic fertilizer," they begin. "Just go up to your local Starbucks, and they will give you their used coffee grounds for absolutely free."

The coffee company also gives out its compostable coffee filters, according to the TikToker.

They display two bags full of used coffee grounds acquired from Starbucks, which they then use to fertilize a tomato plant.

"Just sprinkle this around your plant, water it, and you should see your plants thriving in no time," they say.

How it's helping

In the TikTok video, Harris-Chase mentions that coffee grounds are a great source of nitrogen for plants, and they are.

According to Texas A&M's extension page, coffee grounds also contain the other two major nutrients, phosphorus and potassium. In addition, they contain a variety of important micronutrients not typically found in synthetic fertilizers.

Synthetic fertilizers contain an abundance of nitrogen and are significant contributors to nitrogen pollution, according to The Breakthrough. Chemical fertilizers can also harm the soil when overused and contaminate air and water, according to a study published in the Global Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science.

Consumers who use homemade organic fertilizers can save up to $25 a year while keeping chemicals out of their gardens. It is a great way to reduce household waste and combat overconsumption.

Additionally, organic fertilizers enhance water retention and ensure that plants receive a balanced supply of nutrients. Earth.org states that organic fertilizers also improve soil structure.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the video loved Harris-Chase's suggestion and made sure to follow the hack themselves.

"Thanks!" one exclaimed. "I just picked up three bags."

"Facts." another agreed. "Been doing that for years."

