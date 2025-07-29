  • Home Home

Gardener shares incredible hack using Starbucks leftovers: 'Absolutely free'

"Been doing that for years."

by Claire Huber
"Been doing that for years."

Photo Credit: TikTok

TikToker DaRika Harris-Chase (@darikaharris), a seasoned farm-to-table gardener, shared a valuable gardening hack with their TikTok community.

The scoop

Starbucks, Harris-Chase said, gives out leftover coffee grounds as a natural fertilizer.  

@darikaharris #starbucks gives some of the best #fertilizer for absolutely FREE. #letsharvest #gardenharvest #backyardgarden #plants #gardentok ♬ original sound - DaRika Harris-Chase

"You know that Starbucks gives some of the best organic fertilizer," they begin. "Just go up to your local Starbucks, and they will give you their used coffee grounds for absolutely free."

The coffee company also gives out its compostable coffee filters, according to the TikToker.

They display two bags full of used coffee grounds acquired from Starbucks, which they then use to fertilize a tomato plant. 

"Just sprinkle this around your plant, water it, and you should see your plants thriving in no time," they say.

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

How it's helping

In the TikTok video, Harris-Chase mentions that coffee grounds are a great source of nitrogen for plants, and they are. 

According to Texas A&M's extension page, coffee grounds also contain the other two major nutrients, phosphorus and potassium. In addition, they contain a variety of important micronutrients not typically found in synthetic fertilizers.

Synthetic fertilizers contain an abundance of nitrogen and are significant contributors to nitrogen pollution, according to The Breakthrough. Chemical fertilizers can also harm the soil when overused and contaminate air and water, according to a study published in the Global Journal of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Science. 

Consumers who use homemade organic fertilizers can save up to $25 a year while keeping chemicals out of their gardens. It is a great way to reduce household waste and combat overconsumption. 

How much time do you spend taking care of the plants inside or outside your home?

Several hours a week 🧑‍🌾

One hour a week ⌛

Less than one hour ⏳

I don't have any plants 😢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Additionally, organic fertilizers enhance water retention and ensure that plants receive a balanced supply of nutrients. Earth.org states that organic fertilizers also improve soil structure.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the video loved Harris-Chase's suggestion and made sure to follow the hack themselves.

"Thanks!" one exclaimed. "I just picked up three bags."

"Facts." another agreed. "Been doing that for years."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x