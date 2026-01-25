Homeowner shares how surprising relationship with local Starbucks helps their backyard: 'It's a win-win'

While Starbucks has earned a reputation for being a major contributor to modern-day consumerism, one Reddit user is using the company to help their garden reach its highest potential.

In a post to the r/composting subreddit, the gardener revealed that they had become the lucky recipient of used coffee grounds from the beverage giant.

"This is probably over 100 lbs of coffee grounds from Starbucks. They collected this in 2 days. Get out there yall! It's a blessing!" the original poster wrote. They also shared an image of a couple of garbage bags filled with coffee grounds.

If you're just starting out in the gardening world, coffee grounds may seem like an odd thing to add to a compost pile, but it can become a major bonus to any blossoming garden. Coffee compost can be great for plants as a nitrogen-rich, green resource.

Not only can the nutrients inside the grounds improve soil structure, but the compost can help retain moisture and even deter certain pests, such as mosquitos and slugs.

When asked by one commenter how they were able to come across 100 pounds of coffee grounds, the original poster shared some helpful advice for any gardener out there.

Depending on your location, many Starbucks stores across the country will gladly fork over their used coffee grounds to anyone willing to take them on.

"Yes, they have a program to give them to gardeners specifically. They have it on their website [and] everything. Call [and] say you're a gardener [and] would like to pick up some grounds," the OP suggested.

Another user noted that the coffee grounds giveaway wasn't exclusive to just Starbucks.

"I get 20-30 gal a week from my local cafe. They love it, I love it. It's a win win!" they exclaimed.

A third commenter even offered up another use for coffee grounds that could benefit anyone who keeps livestock on their property.

"If you have chickens, spread coffee grounds around [the] coop to keep the raccoons away. They hate the smell of coffee. Coffee grounds also work real well for managing the smell of your coop," they wrote.

