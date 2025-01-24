Community baffled by member's 'graveyard' appearing on Facebook Marketplace: 'It's just sad'

"Everything you need already exists."

Stanley cups rapidly rose in popularity as a trendy status symbol due to their high-profile influencer endorsements. But with all overhyped, overpriced trends, what goes up must come down.

In a Reddit post to r/Anticonsumption, one social media user shared photos of the "Stanley cup graveyard" that has been emerging on Facebook Marketplace.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Every other listing is for new Stanley cups that were only bought for the hype and never used," the OP wrote. "Now they're scrambling to get money and space back so they can spend it on the next trendy water receptacle. It's just sad."

Some of the Facebook Marketplace listings in the post feature Stanley cups that are brand-new in their original packaging and at deeply discounted prices.

In the comments, a Reddit user pointed out that one listing references "selling these to make room for new cups."

Reusable cups, in general, are a positive step toward reducing single-use water bottles and the landfill waste they create.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Meanwhile, disposable plastic bottles also release microplastics into the body as you drink from them. These microplastics can lead to increased risks of hormone disruption, inflammation, and other health concerns.

However, constantly chasing the latest trends, like Stanley cups, negates reusable containers' health and environmental benefits. The overconsumption of hyped-up products ultimately leads to wasted money and production resources while adding more pollution to our environment.

On the plus side, Facebook Marketplace is an excellent place to buy practically new secondhand items and reduce waste by giving them a second home. Online platforms and thrift stores have become treasure troves for post-trendy items like Stanley cups that are still perfectly functional at a fraction of the cost.

The OP shared, "Facebook Marketplace has made me realize that I probably never need to buy anything new again."

Meanwhile, other r/Anticonsumption followers weighed in with their opinions about the Stanley cup graveyard.

"Why are us humans like this?" one Reddit user wondered. "The main purpose for these was to save plastic bottles by using a refillable container. But no, they instantly turned into collectible items."

Someone else wrote, "Everything you need already exists."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.