Homeowner shares budget-friendly hack to easily clean and polish appliances: 'I needed this'

Stainless steel appliances can make almost any kitchen look sleek and modern, but because of their reflective surface, they're notorious for being fingerprint magnets.

It can be hard to keep stainless steel clean, especially if you have little ones constantly rummaging in the fridge for snacks.

But you don't need to rush to the store and buy expensive cleaning products to get the job done. One lifestyle Instagrammer found the secret to fingerprint-proofing stainless steel using a few household ingredients.

Instagram user Muna Nijmeh (@my_styled_living) showed her audience an easy cleaning hack that requires just two steps and three ingredients you probably already have on hand.

First, you'll want to wipe off any grime or fingerprints using hot water, dish soap, and a rag. Muna combined the ingredients in a bowl, but you can also use a spray bottle if it's easier.

"Make sure you wipe down the handles and inside the fridge where those little hands like to get," Muna explained in the clip.

After the mixture dries, mix equal parts vinegar and water in a spray bottle to polish the fridge. Simply spray it down, wipe it with a microfiber cloth, and admire your hard work.

"I'm telling you, your stainless steel will be spotless, streak-free, and so shiny," she said.

Store-bought stainless steel cleaners can be costly and contain harsh ingredients that may harm your health.

According to the British Columbia Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, ammonia is a common ingredient in many stainless steel cleaners, and it can be toxic to both humans and pets.

Other ingredients that may be found in metal cleaners include synthetic chemicals such as 1,2-butylene oxide and n-propyl bromide, per MedlinePlus. Both are highly flammable and can cause skin, eye, and respiratory system irritation. They're also derived from petroleum, which is harmful to humans and a major source of planet-warming pollution.

Muna's cleaning hack ensures you keep more money in your wallet and protect your family's health from potentially hazardous ingredients in traditional cleaners.

Natural cleaning products are usually just as effective at keeping your home fingerprint- and dirt-free as store-bought cleaners. Plus, you'll reduce your plastic usage when you make DIY products, making the planet and your home even cleaner.

Many commenters were grateful for the simple hack that promises to keep the "stainless" in stainless steel.

"Thanks for sharing! I needed this," one user said.

"Thank you so much I was looking for a video like this forever!!!" another shared.

"I'm definitely going to try this Muna as what I'm using is not really removing the streaks," revealed someone else.

