Gardener shares simple growing hack to keep leafy greens safe from pests: 'Looking healthy and fantastic'

Saving space in your garden can be key for many folks with less than ample room. Companion planting can be a way to get the biggest bang for your buck, and one YouTuber showed followers a couple of their favorites.

The scoop

Farming On The Rocks (@FarmingOnTheRocks) is a creator with more than 50,000 followers on YouTube. They share content from their home in Jamaica about how to maximize garden yield, as well as plenty of other home-growing tips.

In one clip, they show one section of their garden where they are using companion planting.

The YouTube Short shows stacked window boxes in an alternating pattern so the plants below have space to grow. Viewers can see onion stalks growing up through the gaps, and on the top are planters of lettuce. The gardener says there are "awesome companions," and they "look beautiful together."

There are 10 or so planters on each level, and each box seems to be full of lovely-looking veggies. They might be doing so well because, as the creator explains, together, "they stave off pests."

How it's helping

According to Gardinia.net, "Onions are good companion plants for lettuce because they help to deter pests, such as aphids, and they discourage rabbits. They also have different root depths, so they don't compete for the same nutrients in the soil."

Although this gardener has the two plants in different containers, they are likely benefiting from the pest-deterrent nature of the onions. The lettuce in the clip has virtually no signs of being nibbled by annoying insects.

Growing food at home is a great way to save money on food, especially in the summer. While Farming on the Rocks lives in a tropical climate and can likely grow all year long, most are not so lucky. However, even if you have a limited growing season, many people can yield around $600 worth of produce each year.

Companion planting can help increase your yield, protect your veggies, and reduce the need to fight pests.

