Chef shares brilliant idea to use empty Sriracha bottles in the kitchen: 'Never thought to do this'

Ever struggled with pouring too much oil while cooking? A clever home chef just shared a brilliant way to repurpose empty Sriracha sauce bottles that'll give you perfect control over your cooking oils and help keep plastic out of landfills.

The scoop

Vietnamese TikTok creator nuocmamafoods (@nuocmamafoods) discovered that empty Sriracha bottles make ideal dispensers for cooking oils, thanks to their adjustable nozzle that lets you control how much liquid comes out.

"Make your banh xeo crispy, but not greasy," nuocmamafoods explains, showing how the bottle's precision tip helps achieve the perfect amount of oil for the Vietnamese crispy pancake. "And if you're built different and want greasy-a** banh xeo, go ahead and squeeze the daylight out of that bottle."

The hack is super simple: Thoroughly clean out your empty Sriracha bottle, let it dry completely, and fill it up with your favorite cooking oil.

How it's helping

This smart reuse trick helps you save money in two ways.

First, you'll waste less oil since you can control exactly how much you use.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Second, you won't need to buy special oil dispensers, which often cost $15-$20 each.

The precision nozzle means you can use just the right amount of oil for healthier cooking. You'll have total control, whether you're making stir-fries and salad dressings or trying to get that perfect crispy edge on your foods.

Reusing these plastic bottles keeps them out of landfills, where they take centuries to break down. When we give containers a second life, we reduce plastic waste and defend our oceans from pollution.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to recycle old clothes and electronics?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

What everyone's saying

The trick has sparked enthusiastic responses from viewers. "Well, that is absolutely brilliant," one wrote.

Others are already on board with reusing containers: "I always recycle the empty bottles. Even the glass pasta bottles, they come in handy to store lentils etc."

Some viewers were surprised they hadn't discovered this hack sooner: "Why the hell have I never thought to do this?"

Between its money-saving potential, cooking precision, and Earth-friendly impact, this simple hack is worth trying next time you finish up a bottle of Sriracha.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.