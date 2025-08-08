Resident captures heartbreaking video after neighbor's major property change: 'Why do people do this?'

The video successfully tugged at the heartstrings of viewers.

A short video posted on TikTok shows the sad consequences of a neighbor's decision to remove a tree from their front yard.

The video shows a rather lost-looking squirrel scrambling atop a recently cut-down tree in the rain. To maximize the melancholy (and engagement), sad music was played in the background.

With so little context in the 16-second clip, it's not clear whether the neighbor was correct to remove the tree at all. A large dead or dying tree can present a hazard to the home, but cutting it down is not a move that should be taken lightly.

There's a common misconception that tree roots can damage a home's foundations or pipes if left to grow unchecked. However, as a blog post by an arborist noted, "Roots generally have no interest in growing in your foundations. They are looking for food and water, not compacted soil and concrete blocks."

Aside from the squirrel allegedly losing its home — though it could just as easily have been exploring or foraging — there are hugely negative consequences from removing an old tree without a good reason.

As well as providing a habitat for cute critters, trees provide shade, have a natural cooling effect, and improve the air quality. The Environmental Protection Agency noted that even a modest increase in tree cover could save thousands of lives each year.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Trees are natural carbon sequesters, and mature trees, like the one depicted, are the most efficient of all.

Though many will rightly point to the Amazon rainforest as vital to the Earth's health, the pound-for-pound champions of carbon absorption are the temperate rainforests of North America, per Mongabay.

Planting new trees is good, saving old trees is better. Rewilding a yard with native plants is another hugely positive decision.

The video successfully tugged at the heartstrings of viewers, garnering over three million views and thousands of outraged comments.

Several expressed dismay for the human race as a whole based on the decision of one homeowner to remove a tree for unclear reasons.

"We are such parasites on this planet," one lamented.

"Why do people do this?" another asked.

A couple of commenters remarked on the ecological value of an older tree, as one remarked, "[People] really don't know how important those older growth trees are to their local ecosystem."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.