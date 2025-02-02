Chef shares 'unlimited onion hack' featuring items that usually gets tossed: 'I'm using those to cook with too'

Saving money and having a full fridge sound like opposites, right? Well, there's actually a way to do both at the same time that's easy and fun, according to famous chef Julius Fiedler (@hermann).

The scoop

Your grocery list probably includes spring onions or maybe scallions instead. You might chop up the green part to use in your dinner and then throw out the remaining white part.

That's where a deliciously simple trick lies. Instead of wasting the white ends, toss them into a glass of water and watch the magic happen: the greens easily regrow. Then, you can use the fresh produce again, usually up to four times, Julius explained on Instagram.

"Just add them to a glass and fill it with fresh water at least once a week," he said, showing off some sizzling stir-fried tofu that he made with his regrown onions.

How it's helping

Tons of dishes use this ingredient, either to make a base flavor or to add on top as a garnish.

Imagine how nice it would be to always have a fresh supply of them on hand. Bringing them back to life, so to speak, means you're never short on flavor — and you have one less thing to worry about on your grocery run, too.

Getting the most out of plant-based food like this also lowers the burden on the larger food system, which helps curb pollution. Limiting kitchen waste, reusing what you can, or even planting your own vegetable garden are all great ways to start.

Plus, spring onions are not the only veggie that can easily be regenerated. Commenters chimed in with success stories of regrowing lettuce, bok choy, and leeks after using them.

What people are saying

Other foodies and followers were all impressed by Julius' spring onion results. Some had even tried out the same trick before.

"Clever! I do this too," one commenter wrote.

"I planted them in soil and left them for a few months. They grew cute tiny onions at the root, and I'm using those to cook with too," another said. Replanting in soil also gives produce an extra boost of nutrients, according to Julius.

"Unlimited onion hack," a third wrote.

