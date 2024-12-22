Master gardener shares transformative tips for easy maintenance come springtime: 'It works'

Want a stunning spring garden that supports local wildlife? A master gardener's simple fall preparation tips can make it happen.

The tips come from an expert presentation at a local garden club, shared by gardening enthusiast Cotille (@cotille) on TikTok. Her video breaks down exactly how to prepare your garden for winter while protecting valuable pollinators.

The scoop

The master gardener's first tip? Take photos of your fall garden. These snapshots help you remember each plant's full size, making spring spacing much easier.

For fall bulb planting, add grape hyacinth alongside other bulbs. Their early green shoots mark where bulbs are planted, preventing accidental digging in spring.

The expert recommends skipping store-bought bee houses, which need yearly cleaning to keep out mites and disease. Instead, make natural bee homes by bundling hollow stems and placing them upright in your garden. These decompose naturally and can be replaced yearly.

Another key tip: Put away the leaf blower. These tools disrupt natural mulch that keeps soil healthy. The master gardener suggests gentle fall cleanup, though vegetable gardens need thorough clearing of squash and tomato plants to prevent pest problems.

How it's helping

Beyond creating beautiful outdoor spaces, gardening brings significant personal benefits. Growing your own food cuts grocery bills and provides fresher, tastier produce. Research shows gardening reduces stress and anxiety while offering light exercise.

Plus, thoughtful garden practices create wildlife-friendly spaces that support local ecosystems and increase biodiversity.

What everyone's saying

Garden enthusiasts flocked to the comments section to praise these simple yet effective tips.

"I just want to chime in for others to say that it works!!" one commenter shared. "I now leave my garden 'messy' in the fall and clean up late spring and I have so many bees and fireflies and dragonflies and frogs everywhere."

Another user wrote: "Great tips. I'm so glad you have an active garden club like this."

"So many great tips! Love leaving things for the birds," a third person added. "Hoping more people learn about leaving leaves, too."

