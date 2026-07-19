Spotted lanternflies are surging across Virginia, and experts say now is the time to crush them

Grapes and fruit trees face particular risk, and repeated feeding can make them more vulnerable to disease.

If speckled insects have suddenly started showing up on your deck, siding, or shade trees, Virginia experts say you're not just dealing with a random summer annoyance.

Adult spotted lanternflies are now reaching their seasonal peak, and the current advice is simple: Kill them when you can.

What's happening?

After first being detected in Virginia in 2018, spotted lanternflies have spread far beyond their initial range, largely by hitching rides on cars, trailers, and equipment, as WSLS 10 reported.

Their expansion becomes especially noticeable in mid-July, when adult numbers rise across the state. Dana Acimovic, a Virginia Cooperative Extension agent, told the station: "They're now pretty much everywhere in Virginia."

People are now spotting the insects in neighborhoods, backyards, and agricultural areas, not just on tree trunks.

They tend to gather in places where the tree of heaven, another invasive species, is present.

Although the insects hatch in spring, the most noticeable jump in their numbers usually comes by midsummer. At that point, homeowners may suddenly find clusters of them on patios, trees, and the sides of their homes.

Why does it matter?

The concern goes beyond simple annoyance. Instead of chewing on plants' leaves, spotted lanternflies suck sap from trees and other vegetation, which can weaken those plants over time.

Grapes and fruit trees face particular risk, and repeated feeding can make them more vulnerable to disease.

That poses a direct concern for growers, gardeners, and communities that depend on healthy trees and productive local agriculture. When invasive pests stress vineyards, orchards, and landscaping, the damage can translate into lower yields, higher maintenance costs, and added strain on already stressed ecosystems.

But the issue is not limited to Virginia, either. Across the country, invasive species are reshaping landscapes and creating new challenges for homeowners and farmers alike, especially as they spread quickly through routine travel and transport.

Since their accidental introduction into the country, Pennsylvania State University researchers have warned that they could cost Pennsylvania's agricultural sector $324 million every year.

What can I do?

With adult lanternflies now appearing in large numbers, experts say to act when you find them. If you can stomp them, do it.

For longer-term prevention, experts suggest inspecting your property for the tree of heaven and removing it when possible.

Because that invasive tree provides lanternflies with an ideal place to gather and feed, reducing that habitat can make a yard less appealing to them over time.

Checking outdoor surfaces for egg masses, watching trees for heavy insect activity, and removing host plants can help reduce infestations around the home, even if no single yard can solve a statewide problem on its own.

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