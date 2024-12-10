PhD student demonstrates 'brilliant' trick to make the most out of your sponges: 'This is going to save me money'

Sponges are a convenient way to clean your dishes and the surfaces around your home. But many people worry about the germs and bacteria they can harbor, putting you at risk of getting sick as you scrub.

One Ph.D. student in Brazil devised an easy hack for this problem and a way to make your sponges last longer.

The scoop

In a viral video, TikToker Eco OG | GABRIELLE (@eco_og) shares the tips her mom taught her for making sponges eco-friendlier and safer.

First, she demonstrates how to cut a standard dish sponge in half so you double the amount of use you get. Then, she addresses the fact that sponges tend to get a bit smelly over time.

To remedy this problem, she adds a tablespoon of distilled vinegar to a pot of boiling water and lets the sponge soak for about 30 seconds. In the video, she squeezes the water out of the sponge with tongs and lays it out to dry, reassuring her followers that it will not smell like vinegar after boiling.

"It's ok to not always have eco-friendly items!!" Gabrielle wrote in the video's caption after explaining how to incorporate these sustainable hacks into your cleaning routine.

How it's helping

Gabrielle's sponge hacks are useful because they make sponges last longer, saving you money since you don't need to buy new ones as often. They also prevent bacteria and germs from growing on your sponges, meaning you don't have to toss them in the trash as soon as they start to smell bad.

Eco-friendly cleaning hacks are an excellent way to save money on products while generating less environmental waste.

Another TikToker suggested microwaving damp sponges for one minute to kill bacteria, yeast, and mold.

Using your dishwasher is even more eco-friendly than washing dishes by hand because hand-washing uses up to five times as much water as a dishwasher.

When you use natural cleaning products with your sponges, you keep harmful chemicals out of your home and save even more money by using ingredients you have on hand.

What people are saying

TikTokers loved Gabrielle's sponge hacks and shared their cleaning experiences and tips in the comment section.

"Brilliant!" one TikTok user commented.

"Omg, this is going to save me money," a TikToker wrote.

Another TikToker shared, "I've been cutting my sponges in half forever! Not that they're super expensive, but every little bit helps."

