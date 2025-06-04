Clever mom shares easy hack for reusing empty food jars: 'So versatile for everything'

"Those containers are my favorite things."

A simple zero-waste kitchen habit shared by a mom showed how small reuse habits can have big benefits.

In a post on r/ZeroWaste, the mom shared her trick of turning old spice jars into mini lunchbox essentials.

"I keep all our spice jars to reuse them for little storage containers, and today I filled one with Parmesan for the perfect shaker for my lunchbox!" she said.

The accompanying photo shows a repurposed glass spice jar filled with Parmesan cheese sitting next to a commercial shaker.

Her post shows that when we rethink "trash," we can save money, stay organized, and reduce our environmental impact.

Finding ways to rethink household waste and cut down on unnecessary purchases has many benefits. These habits can help consumers avoid buying single-use plastic containers, reduce clutter, and even save money over time.

On a global scale, reducing consumption and reusing everyday items helps divert trash from landfills and lessens demand for energy-intensive manufacturing.

That's a win for both people's wallets and the planet.

Many people in the thread shared their enthusiasm for the trick and their own uses for old spice jars.

"Those containers are my favorite things. They are so versatile for everything including spices, toothpicks, lunch boxes, travel, dry shampoo, the list goes on," one commenter said.

"I use one for toothpicks in the car," another user shared.

"I use one of my empty spice jars as a flour shaker, then when I bake I oil and flour my baking pan to make it nonstick," someone else wrote.

One Redditor even suggested a plant-based twist, sharing a homemade vegan Parmesan alternative made with nutritional yeast, seeds, and garlic powder, adding, "None of the animal abuse and a way smaller environmental footprint."

The next time you reach the bottom of your spice jar, don't toss it. Rinse it out, repurpose it, and enjoy a zero-waste win that's as practical as it is planet-friendly.

