Families driven out by huge sinkhole pin hopes on $60 million case

"If the Supreme Court rules against us, we're pretty much done."

A South Dakota community is drawing renewed attention after spending years dealing with the aftermath of a massive sinkhole that forced some residents from their homes.

With many still unable to return, residents have said a lawsuit seeking more than $60 million from the state may be their last realistic chance to recover their losses.

According to KOTA TV, the crisis centers on the Hideaway Hills subdivision in Black Hawk, where a huge sinkhole opened in 2020 above land once mined for gypsum.

About a dozen households were reportedly forced to leave, while roughly 150 nearby homeowners have said their properties have also been placed at risk.

Homeowners have filed a class-action lawsuit arguing that the former mine was not properly reclaimed before the property was sold. They say that failure left the ground unstable and led to catastrophic losses.

A lower court sided with the state in the 2024 class action lawsuit, but the dispute is now before the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Paul Santi, a sinkhole expert and professor at the Colorado School of Mines who has testified as an expert witness in similar lawsuits, explained that coal and gypsum mines are common culprits for sinkholes in the region.

Santi told KOTA that Colorado, unlike South Dakota, has a mine-mapping service and a geological survey agency, which help avoid developments being built on sinking land.

"I would think that an engineer or geologist who had access to that information could have seen this problem beforehand," Santi told KOTA. "There's clearly a chain of knowledge there that broke down in a few places."

Retiree Carolyn Lorge, whom KOTA said lives two houses from the condemnation area, told KOTA how high the stakes are.

"If the Supreme Court rules against us, we're pretty much done," Lorge said.

She also said the sense of abandonment has been crushing.

"Our lawmakers and the rest of them won't even say that what happened to us really sucks," Lorge said.

"Somebody dropped the ball here, but no one wants to take any accountability," she said.

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