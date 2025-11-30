Frustrated homeowner seeks advice after overbearing HOA spoils plans for home renovation: 'I got a denial letter almost immediately'

One homeowner in South Carolina hoped that buying a home in a new development would allow them to renovate in the way that they wanted — with solar panels. However, they were disappointed to find that the developer had control of the homeowners' association and wouldn't budge on the issue.

"I wanted to install solar panels and after choosing a vendor and a design, I applied for HOA approval," said the original poster in a post on Reddit. "I got a denial letter almost immediately, saying 'the standard for (the townhome community) is to not allow the installation of Solar Panels.'"

The OP's frustration is understandable, given the benefits of installing solar panels. It's one of the best ways to reduce your utility bills and save money, especially as electricity prices rise across the U.S.

With the right battery storage options in place, solar panels can also provide you with power independent of the grid, which means that you can still have your lights on even when there is an outage or a disaster. To review all your options for solar installation and save money on the process, you can visit TCD's Solar Explorer.





While there is always the option to work with your HOA, legal methods for forcing the issue depend on the state you live in — and unfortunately, the law was not on the original poster's side in South Carolina.

As one commenter explained, "Many states restrict the ability of an HOA to limit or ban solar. South Carolina is not one of these states with a solar rights law so here the HOA can outright ban solar."

If you're interested in solar, your next stop should be the Solar Explorer. It contains information on trusted solar partners whose high level of service can help you save thousands on the cost of buying solar panels or signing up for a subscription service.

For example, one Solar Explorer partner, EnergySage, curates bids from vetted installers in your area and also offers information on incentives, saving you up to $10,000 on installation.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings.

If you opt for a leasing program, Palmetto's LightReach program offers $0 down and cuts your utility rate by up to 20%. Plus, LightReach offers you access to federal incentives that are no longer available to individual homeowners who buy panels.

To get the most out of your solar panels, they should be paired with energy-saving appliances, such as a heat pump or upgraded HVAC. TCD's HVAC Explorer streamlines the process of choosing an HVAC system that fits your budget and your needs.

