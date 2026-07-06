In South Carolina heat, cranking the AC lower won't cool you faster, but it will raise your bill

Many people do not realize how much electricity their AC system consumes.

When temperatures spike in South Carolina, dialing down the thermostat setting may seem like the fastest way to cool down. However, that move won't chill the house any quicker, and Horry Electric Cooperative said it can push your power costs even higher.

What's happening?

According to WMBF, Horry Electric Cooperative is giving customers advice on a few everyday habits so extreme heat doesn't turn into a shock when homeowners see sharply higher electric bills.

Garrett Gasque, the co-op's senior marketing and energy representative, noted that many people do not realize how much electricity their AC system consumes.

Gasque told the outlet that heating and cooling tend to dominate household electricity use and take up a large chunk of home energy costs. He said, "If you add up your TV and lights and things, your heating and cooling usually accounts for half of your power bill."

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Horry Electric said its summer peak period falls between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., making that stretch an especially important time to watch energy use. Gasque also said that setting the thermostat much lower does not cool a home faster and instead keeps the system running longer.

Instead, proper insulation — even as simple as using blinds to limit sunlight coming into the house and keep too much cooling from escaping through thinner windows — is a safer bet to help you see your desired temperature sooner.

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Why does it matter?

For many households, summer power bills can rise quickly, and cooling is often the main reason. If your AC accounts for about half of your electricity use, even small changes to how and when you run it can reduce costs during a heat wave.

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Avoiding unnecessary strain on an AC system can also minimize wear and tear on HVAC equipment.

When large numbers of homes use major appliances at the same time during the hottest part of the day, utilities face heavier demand, which can result in outages and rate increases.

What can I do?

Gasque recommended keeping your thermostat at the warmest level you can comfortably handle, shutting blinds and curtains during the hottest part of the day, and making sure air filters are clean. Sealing leaks around windows and doors can also help keep cool air in and hot air out.

He also pointed out that it's important to know that ceiling fans do not physically decrease the temperature of the room — they only help people feel cooler. Since they don't cool empty rooms, it's best to turn them off when no one is there. He also warned against closing vents in rooms you're not using, since doing so for extended periods can place too much pressure on the ductwork.

WMBF noted that a programmable thermostat may help by cooling the house before peak hours, and Gasque advised against using other heavy appliances — like the clothes dryer, dishwasher, oven, pool, and water heater — while the AC is working hardest.

Gasque described pre-cooling as one potential solution to reduce the need to turn down the thermostat during the afternoon price hike.

"A few hours before the afternoon or the peak times you could pre-cool your home, then drop it down a couple of degrees so it doesn't have to run at all," Gasque suggested.

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