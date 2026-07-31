South African woman heard noises in a cupboard, then found a snouted cobra behind her couch

"Something just told me it had to be a snake that had somehow come into the house through my office."

A South African woman got a terrifying surprise after discovering a highly venomous snouted cobra tucked behind her couch, according to Rekord.

What happened?

Geraldine Pretorius, who lives in the Wapadrand suburb of Pretoria, South Africa, said the episode started when she returned home on a Wednesday in May and noticed unusual sounds coming from a cupboard.

As Rekord reported, the source of the noise turned out to be much more dangerous than she first thought.

"I kept hearing something moving around in the cupboard," Pretorius recalled to the outlet. "It was such a strange sound. Something just told me it had to be a snake that had somehow come into the house through my office."

She did not find anything that night. But by the next day, her small dog kept barking at the couch, which she knew was unusual. When Pretorius checked over the backrest, she spotted the snake tucked into the corner behind it.

Immediately, Pretorius grabbed her dogs and cellphone, rushed outside, and shut the sliding door behind her. The animal was later identified as a male snouted cobra believed to be about 5 to 6 years old.

The snake was handled safely, and no person or animal was injured. Pretorius later said the snake was apparently irritated by her dog's barking.

Why is this concerning?

Even though snouted cobras usually avoid humans, they are still venomous snakes. If threatened or cornered, they can become defensive, and their bites may cause serious harm that needs urgent medical treatment.

As human development expands into or near natural habitats, wild animals can end up moving through yards, garages, and homes in search of shelter, prey, or safer routes.

What can I do?

Never try to catch or kill a snake yourself. Experts recommend keeping a safe distance, moving children and pets away from the area, and contacting a qualified snake rescuer to remove it.

It can also help to stay alert to unusual signs inside the home, including scratching sounds or movement within hidden spaces. In this case, Pretorius's dog served as an early warning system.

Homeowners can also reduce the chances of an encounter by checking for easy entry points and reducing clutter in and around the house.

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