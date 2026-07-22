Garage snake turns out to be an aberrant copperhead and sparks poaching fears

"Would also be worth it to delete the meta data from your picture."

An oddly marked snake discovered in a garage did not match the pattern many people expect from a copperhead, even though that is exactly what it was.

A request for identification on Reddit soon gave way to a second concern: that public location details could expose the animal to poachers.

What happened?

The discussion started in Reddit's r/whatsthissnake community, where an original poster asked for help after sharing, "My boyfriend found this snake in his garage earlier and we didn't think it was a copperhead at first but the head shape definitely says copperhead. Can anyone confirm or deny?"

In the thread, a reliable responder identified the animal: "Aberrant Eastern Copperhead Agkistrodon contortrix is correct. Venomous. Very cool!" Here, "aberrant" meant the snake's pattern was unusual, with the typical hourglass-style markings appearing absent or misshapen.

Much of the reaction centered on that odd pattern. One commenter joked, "Someone took his Hershey Kisses!" Another wrote, "This might be the coolest aberration I've ever seen," and one person added, "This is super cool OP! Very rarely see this in this sub."

Even with the correct ID, moderators cautioned readers not to lean on shape alone. As one moderator put it, "Though the ID is correct, be careful about evaluating by head shape," and the bot explained, "Head shape does not reliably indicate if a snake has medically significant venom... Nonvenomous snakes commonly flatten their heads to a triangle shape in defensive displays."

Why does it matter?

Concern rose after the original poster said the sighting had been uploaded to iNaturalist, because commenters noted that exact location information can help collectors locate and remove wild snakes.

The warning in the thread was explicit: "Please set the location to private or at least obscured. Collectors will poach this snake from the wild." After the original poster replied, "OMG what," another commenter added, "Be sure to obscure the location on iNaturalist (and also don't provide any more specific a location here or elsewhere) to protect this snake and its habitat from potential poachers."

A snake in a garage is a reminder that buildings, roads, and expanding neighborhoods are pushing people and wildlife into closer contact.

Misidentifying a snake can lead to panic or risky handling, while oversharing the location of a rare-looking wild animal can threaten local biodiversity.

What can I do?

Do not use "head shape" as a shortcut for deciding whether a snake is dangerous. If you find a snake in a garage, yard, or shed, keep your distance and seek identification from qualified local experts or trained moderators rather than trying to move it yourself.

If you photograph wildlife, obscure the location before posting. One commenter warned, "Would also be worth it to delete the meta data from your picture. People are able to see where this was taken by reading that," though another commenter corrected them that Reddit does automatically strip this out from uploaded images by default. Taking that step manually is always a good idea to be safe, though, and can help protect animals from collectors and reduce disturbance to their habitat.

You can also make homes less likely to draw wildlife conflict by sealing gaps, reducing clutter where animals can hide, and watching where you step or reach in enclosed spaces.

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