Solar window film is surging this summer as homeowners hunt lower cooling bills

Many products can block 95% to 99% of harmful UV rays.

With hotter summer weather driving up AC use, many homeowners are looking for ways to keep their homes comfortable without leaving the system running constantly. One upgrade gaining attention is solar window film, a comparatively inexpensive way to reduce heat before it enters the house.

What's happening?

According to Better Homes & Gardens, more households are turning to solar window film to lower indoor temperatures and reduce some of the burden on air-conditioning systems.

Installed on existing windows as a thin laminate — either on the inside or outside of the glass — the film is meant to limit solar heat gain without shutting out daylight.

Its purpose differs from ordinary window tint, which is often chosen mainly for shade or privacy. Solar film is designed to filter, absorb, or reflect sunlight, especially infrared heat and ultraviolet light. Many products can block 95% to 99% of harmful UV rays, helping protect furniture, rugs, curtains, and artwork from fading over time.

Why does it matter?

Because windows let in so much unwanted heat, cooling equipment often has to run longer and work harder to maintain a comfortable indoor temperature, which can raise utility bills during the hottest months.

Better Homes & Gardens said industry estimates suggest that quality solar film can reduce residential cooling energy demand by 15% or more when used in suitable applications.

Exact results can vary.

Compared with replacing all the windows in a house, adding film is usually less expensive and less disruptive. Lower UV exposure may also help homeowners delay replacing furnishings and finishes damaged by sunlight.

What can I do?

Before buying, homeowners can look for the product's National Fenestration Rating Council label. Two of the most important figures on it are SHGC (solar heat gain coefficient) and VT (visible transmittance).

Those ratings show the tradeoff between heat control and brightness. A lower SHGC indicates stronger heat-blocking performance, while a higher VT means more natural light can still come through.

In hotter climates, ceramic or spectrally selective films often provide stronger heat rejection without making rooms feel overly dark. Low-E films can also offer benefits in both summer and winter.

Professional installation may cost more upfront, but it can improve both appearance and performance by helping avoid bubbling, peeling, or uneven application. For homeowners who decide film is not the right fit, blinds, curtains, shutters, or awnings can still help reduce heat gain.

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