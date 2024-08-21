This free, first-of-its-kind service can help you save $10k switching to rooftop solar — here's how

"It's fantastic to see such strong collaboration between city leadership and innovators in the clean energy sector."

Boston-based EnergySage recently caught Mayor Michelle Wu's attention because of the free online service's impact in helping people find the right tax breaks, products, and contractors to maximize savings when installing rooftop solar and other services.

The visit was noted in a post on LinkedIn showing EnergySage president and COO Charles Hadlow meeting with Wu, a champion for planet-friendly initiatives, as showcased on the City of Boston website.

The good news is that the service, and the benefits of at-home solar, aren't just available to our cousins from Boston.

EnergySage has made big strides in the effort to expand knowledge of rooftop solar perks and savings.

It all starts by simply entering your ZIP code. A few other easy questions help to cater results specific to your needs and location. The site is stocked with educational resources, a calculator to help you add up the potential savings, and even access to energy advisers who can provide another layer of insight.

EnergySage estimates that about a quarter of all U.S. solar shoppers visit its site as they decide how to add the cleaner power source to their homes. That equates to more than 10 million site visitors annually.

Company experts estimate that, on average, folks who use its free help save more than 10% when picking the right panels, inverters, and batteries, compared to their neighbors.

The Solar Energy Industries Association reports that 97% of all installations in the U.S. are on household roofs. By the end of the decade, the agency predicts that there will be 10 million residential systems in the country. That would be double the amount currently in operation.

The growth is partly due to the steep tax breaks available, including 30% on installation costs, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.

Even when factoring in the price of the setup, a recent study by federal budget crunchers at Berkeley Lab found that most people can save $700 a year or more in energy expenses with such rooftop sun-catchers. The savings could be up to $1,900 or more when not deducting payments for the panels.

EnergySage can help you make sure you are among those earning the maximum benefit with one of the best ways to lower heat-trapping air pollution.

What people are saying

Boston has a robust clean energy plan that it rolled out in 2019. The goal is to limit the amount of air pollution hitting the atmosphere.

Cities generate about 70% of global planet-warming gas pollution, according to Boston officials. Smog and other pollution can cause a range of health problems when inhaled, starting early in life, federal health experts report.

In Boston, public housing is even being remodeled to incorporate passive building principles, explained here by Phius, that ensure efficiency and energy savings.

You can join Boston in its vision in your town by learning about the readily available energy-saving options and taking action. Simply switching your old light bulbs out for LEDs can cut air pollution while providing hundreds of dollars a year in savings.

It can all start with some sage advice.

"It's fantastic to see such strong collaboration between city leadership and innovators in the clean energy sector," Daveed Sidhu commented on the LinkedIn post.

