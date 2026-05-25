'That is just a joke': Dubious health claims halt Michigan solar project

During the process, he was hit with every argument against solar.

Michigan farmer Kevin Heath thought leasing part of his land for solar would help pay down debt and keep his farm in the family. Instead, the project was blocked after local officials embraced health concerns that experts say are not supported by reputable evidence.

ProPublica reported that about six years ago, Heath agreed to lease some of his southeastern Michigan farmland — about 50 miles from Detroit — for a solar development. But after some local residents objected, Milan Township adopted an ordinance in 2023 that barred large solar facilities from agriculturally zoned land, stopping the project.

Heath told ProPublica that during the process, he was hit with every argument against solar, including that solar fields are a risk to public health.

"The health and safety issue, that is just a joke," he told ProPublica.

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While solar is seeing pushback in Michigan, homeowners and businesses worldwide are quickly realizing the benefits of clean-energy tech. In fact, despite unsubstantiated claims about the risks of solar, more and more homeowners have adopted panels to save money and make their homes' energy supply more secure.

In fact, the experts at EnergySage estimate that some homeowners can curb energy costs by up to six figures over the lifetime of a solar panel system. If you're curious about how much you can save with an upgrade, connect with EnergySage experts for quick installation quotes from trusted installers.

The dispute Heath experienced reflects a much broader trend in the state.

Michigan is expected to be one of four states leading planned growth this year in utility-scale solar capacity, alongside Texas, Arizona, and California. At the same time, according to Columbia University's Sabin Center for Climate Change Law, Michigan has the highest number of local restrictions on renewable energy of any state.

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Opponents of solar developments have raised concerns about everything from electromagnetic fields to glare to toxic contamination. However, environmental lawyer Michael Gerrard told ProPublica there is "no basis" for claims that solar farms pose the kind of health threat critics describe.

Even so, the backlash is having real consequences. U.S. solar installations fell 14% last year, and opposition has helped delay or derail projects.

When misinformation shapes energy policy, families and communities can end up paying the price. For Heath, the failed solar lease meant losing a potential source of income that could have helped preserve a multigenerational farm. More broadly, it means fewer clean energy projects are coming online at a time when electricity demand and costs continue to rise.

Health concerns can be particularly influential because they may seem urgent even when they are not backed by science.

ProPublica noted that solar panels are generally made with materials that are enclosed, making seepage into soil unlikely. They also said electromagnetic field exposure near solar farms is similar to that of everyday household appliances and declines quickly with distance.

Blocking solar projects can also carry environmental consequences. Solar provides just 2.55% of Michigan's electricity, compared with nearly 6% in Ohio and almost 11% in Texas. Slower solar adoption can mean greater reliance on dirtier energy sources and fewer opportunities to reduce the pollution that harms both people and ecosystems.

It also limits opportunities for farmers, towns, and households that are trying to adapt to a changing energy landscape. That is one reason evidence-based local decision-making matters so much.

Michigan lawmakers attempted to address the patchwork of local restrictions in 2023 by adopting statewide standards for large solar projects, including rules on noise, setbacks, fencing, and height. The law also created a route for developers to seek approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission in some cases, rather than relying entirely on local governments.

That policy is now part of a broader legal fight after nearly 80 local governments challenged the new rules in court.

In St. Clair County, officials adopted a public health regulation targeting solar and battery projects, but a circuit court judge ruled in February that the measure was "invalid, null, and void." County officials have since voted to appeal.

This story highlights how widespread misinformation can shape local policy debates and slow progress on clean energy projects.

Luckily, for most home and business owners, adopting solar is a worthwhile investment that isn't usually this complicated.

In fact, getting competitive quotes and navigating local policies can be simple if you use EnergySage's free solar marketplace tools. People who consult with EnergySage experts can save up to $10,000 on the cost of installations.

EnergySage even has a helpful map to show you the price of solar projects in your state, as well as details on all of the incentives available to you. It can help you lock in the best price possible for solar based on your home and budget.

Homeowners looking to protect their homes from outages or even go fully off-grid often pair solar panels with battery backups. To learn more about how batteries combined with panels can help you save even more money on energy bills, check out EnergySage's battery resources.

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