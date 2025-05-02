Island nation remains in crisis after Hurricane Beryl left trail of devastation: 'We are going to continue to suffer'

"Their actions have us where we are."

The Caribbean three-island nation, Grenada, is still recovering from Category 4 Hurricane Beryl, which hit in June 2024. The then-prime minister called it an "almost Armageddon-like" event due to the amount of destruction the country saw.

What's happening?

According to the Guardian, "On the small island of Carriacou, it was estimated by officials that more than 90% of the buildings were damaged or destroyed."

The hurricane almost destroyed the electricity, communication, and agriculture infrastructure, too.

The country is rebuilding, but many people are still homeless, buildings need repair, and the mangroves are dying.

One artist couple, Michael Alexander and Yolanda VendenDunden, who had just moved there from the Netherlands before the hurricane hit, now live in a tent. It's on the foundation of a ruined house, along with a makeshift outdoor kitchen and bathroom that Alexander constructed. While the tent gives them some privacy, they can't escape the heat.

Hurricanes are not the only threat to Grenada, but also droughts, which are worsening each year due to rising temperatures. The island is also experiencing erosion, so its beaches are vanishing.

Why are extreme weather events hitting island nations concerning?

While extreme weather has always existed, Molly Wood, a journalist and climate tech investor, explained in a blog post that the warming temperatures are like steroids for the weather. The storms were already going to happen, but the warmer climate makes them more intense.

Hurricanes are happening across the world, and according to Reuters, many Florida residents fear that they will be unable to get or afford home insurance after back-to-back hurricanes. Their fear isn't unwarranted, given insurance premiums have gone up and several insurers have left the state.

In Grenada, officials say the history of colonialism and slavery has impeded the country's economic and social development, impacting the island's available infrastructure and setting back residents' ability to survive and rebuild after hurricanes.

"Our climate change challenges can be traced to the Industrial Revolution. And the Industrial Revolution in Europe was fueled by the Atlantic slave trade and slavery," the head of the Grenada Reparations Commission said, per the Guardian.

He added, "The harm which was caused by the Atlantic slave trade and slavery created a vulnerable environment in the Caribbean."

What's being done about extreme weather events?

Wood said the answer to extreme weather events is to reduce the reliance on dirty energy sources that are causing the planet to warm.

Grenada's prime minister wants more support from rich countries, which cause the polluting gases while building their wealth.

In 2024, Grenada and other vulnerable countries brought a case to the International Court of Justice, seeking "to hold polluting countries accountable for their roles in the climate crisis," per the Guardian.

Carriacou and Petite Martinique Minister Tevin Andrews said, "Their actions have us where we are. And we are going to continue to suffer."

Many former colonial countries are facing the same issues. So, it's vital to explore critical climate issues like this to understand how to combat them.

