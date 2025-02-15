Energy expert shares tips on slashing electricity bills with solar — check how much you can save with rooftop panels

"You are likely to generate much more than you need."

Many homeowners like the idea of switching to solar power but aren't sure what kind of solar panel system would be best for their homes.

America's largest online solar marketplace, EnergySage, shared a helpful YouTube video to help you calculate the amount of solar power your roof could generate based on size, angle, orientation, and panel type.

In the video, an EnergySage representative explains that the average American home can typically generate over three times the power it needs. However, many factors affect power generation, such as roof shape and the amount of sunlight it receives.

For example, the representative recommends positioning solar panels at a 30-degree angle on a south-facing roof for the best results.

The video also covers the calculations needed to determine the number of solar panels your roof needs to achieve a beneficial production ratio.

According to EnergySage's video caption: "No matter how many panels you have installed and under what conditions, you are likely to generate much more than you need."

However, the representative advised: "Talk with a trusted installer to get a more exact assessment based on your roof's unique features."

This assessment about solar power generation is encouraging to help homeowners save money on their electricity bills and conserve resources for the planet.

Although solar panel installation requires a significant upfront investment, homeowners are seeing the payoffs faster than ever.

When you keep your solar panels well-maintained, you can also experience unexpected benefits that make you more resilient to persistently changing climate conditions.

To get started on your solar power journey, EnergySage offers free tools and resources to get accurate solar installation estimates and compare quotes from reliable installers. Unbiased energy advisors can help you make the best solar panel decision for your home and ensure you get the best pricing.

However, it is crucial to act now to take advantage of Inflation Reduction Act tax credits and rebates on solar panels. With the Trump administration planning to eliminate government subsidies for energy-efficient home upgrades, now is the time to act if you want high-quality solar panels for the lowest cost.

