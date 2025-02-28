Pairing these next-gen home upgrades could slash your heating bills to $0 — here's how to snag this unbelievable tech

While solar and heat pumps pay for themselves in savings over the long run, there's still an up-front cost to consider.

Heat pumps are hands-down the best way to heat and cool your home, but there's another appliance that pairs great with it.

The scoop

Once you have an air-source heat pump installed, you're still paying for electricity to keep it running. However, if you have a big enough solar panel array on your home, the electricity it generates could completely cover the heat pump's demands. The end result? Lower utility rates and less home energy pollution.

Odds are if you're installing solar, you'll be covering other home electrical usage first. If you make the extra investment of another panel or two to cover a heat pump, you'll still end up breaking even on energy savings in the long run. On sunnier months, you may even have a credit on your electrical bill if you produce a surplus of power.

Heat pumps work like your fridge or air conditioner. The big difference between a heat pump and your fridge is that the heat pump can reverse directions. That way it can dump heat from inside to the outside, making your home cooler, or draw heat from outside and bring it inside. Yep, even in winter, a heat pump can find heat outside to bring indoors.



The electrical compressor is the only significant energy draw in this process, and even then, its demands are quite low. This makes it a prime candidate to be powered by solar.

How it's helping

Switching to a heat pump alone is great for your utility bills and the environment. Burning gas in your furnace increases home pollution, both inside and out. Throwing solar on top of a heat pump goes even further, since fewer fossil fuels need to be burned to feed power to the grid and your home. Relying on electricity generated by your home also means you aren't subject to price fluctuations for gas or electricity just to keep your home heated.

While solar and heat pumps pay for themselves in savings over the long run, there's still an up-front cost to consider. There are federal incentives available to take out that sting, but funding for them may be gone with an act of Congress. It's best to take advantage of rebates while they're still around!

