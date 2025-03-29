Homeowner shares what not to do after installing solar: 'I was an informed buyer this time around'

"If EnergySage, and specifically my Energy Advisor, weren't available, this process would not have been very fast."

A homeowner shared his nightmarish story of a misguided attempt to buy solar panels, educating the public on things to avoid.

As he explained to energy marketplace provider EnergySage, Subhajit Bhattacherjee first purchased solar panels in 2011 — but he quickly found himself having issues with the company he bought them from.

That company went out of business, and the group that purchased his lease was incredibly difficult to work with. To add to his troubles, even after selling the home on which the panels were installed, Bhattacherjee had to go to the bank to stop being charged for panels on a building that was no longer his.

"The new company ended up being a really bad steward," he said. So, when he was considering giving solar a second chance more than a decade later, Bhattacherjee knew he was going to be a much tougher sell. Thankfully, he had help to find the company he needed.

"Based on my past experience, trust was hard to come by," he said. "EnergySage helped me develop trust in the vendors."

EnergySage, which was created as a resource for homeowners looking to save money on utility bills, only lists trusted and verified vendors in its network. Its free tools can get you quick installation estimates for solar panels and allow you to compare quotes to find the deal that's best for you. And once you have panels, you'll see the savings on your energy bill start to roll in each month.

Bhattacherjee worked directly with EnergySage, meeting with an advisor to help him get the kind of deal he wanted and ensuring he found a reliable, trusted installer for his next set of panels.

"If EnergySage, and specifically my Energy Advisor, weren't available, this process would not have been very fast," he said. " I think it would've taken me at least two to four times the amount of time that it took to find the right vendor."

"Would I have trusted that vendor without EnergySage?" he continued. "No. EnergySage helped me place my trust in the vendors."

With EnergySage's help, Bhattacherjee learned exactly what he needed to avoid ending up in a similar situation to his last attempt.

"Thanks to EnergySage, I was an informed buyer this time around," he said.

