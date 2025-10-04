Shocking new survey reveals 1 in 3 homeowners still believe this debunked myth about solar panels: 'Many don't realize'

An Irish energy company has just identified one of the reasons that many homeowners don't invest in money-saving, environmentally friendly solar panels — and it's all a misunderstanding, reported the Connaught Telegraph.

According to a survey conducted by Bord Gáis Energy, over one-third of people (34%) believe that solar panels only work in sunny weather — not when it's cloudy. While it is true that solar panels only work during the daytime, it's not true that the sun has to be shining. Instead, modern solar panels can generate energy using the light that makes it through the clouds.

The Connaught Telegraph reported that Valerie Hand, retrofit manager with Bord Gáis Energy, said: "Many don't realize that solar works brilliantly in Irish weather — and that their roof could not only be saving them money but also earning them money. We want to help people on their net zero journey and believe solar will play an integral role in achieving a greener, fairer future while supporting the government's Climate Action Plan targets."

Even in cloudy climates, using solar panels is one of the best ways to lower your electric bill. It generates power without creating air pollution, and you can even earn money from the excess. If you're interested in solar installation options in your area, EnergySage can help you find providers and compare quotes.

Solar panels are growing in popularity and generated 6.5% of Ireland's energy in July. This survey said that 17% of participants were planning to add solar panels in the next year and take advantage of all these benefits, but that still leaves many households without solar power. Hopefully, government incentives and more widespread knowledge about solar panels will help bridge the gap.

