Experts share genuine pros and cons of hotly debated solar panel leases: 'It's critical to … understand how [they] will impact your savings'

If you want to save money on your utilities while reducing your home's impact on the environment, the most effective step you can take is to install solar panels. However, for many people, buying solar panels is too much of an investment. While they pay for themselves in the long run, not everyone has access to that much money up front.

As an alternative with no money down, you can check out leasing options like Palmetto's LightReach program. This will allow you to install solar panels without having to purchase them yourself; you will simply pay a modest rate for the energy they generate, which is locked in for the duration.

Palmetto's experts, Andrew Giermak and Andrew Blok, also break down the pros and cons of buying versus leasing on the company's website.

First of all, the biggest benefit of solar leasing is that it allows you access to solar panels now, without having to save or take out a loan. You won't own the solar panels, but there is also a benefit to this: you aren't responsible for their maintenance, and if they're damaged, you won't be on the hook to replace them; the company takes care of all that.

Your energy payments will be predictable and will generally be billed at a lower rate than standard electricity in your area; any increases over time will be negotiated in advance and will be designed to be slower than the rising price of other forms of energy.

As Palmetto notes: "Before you sign a contract, it's critical to thoroughly review your lease terms and understand how the electricity the panels generate will impact your savings."

There are a few drawbacks. Since you aren't buying the solar panels yourself, you will have to pay for the energy, and you won't get the tax credits and other rebates available for buying solar panels. Also, if you move, it can be complicated to determine what happens to your contract. However, on the whole, these are minor downsides, especially if buying isn't a viable option.

There are many success stories out there that come from both people who have decided to buy and those who have decided to lease solar panels. If you ultimately decide that leasing from Palmetto isn't for you, you can always opt to purchase solar panels to install. EnergySage is a reliable online marketplace where you can find vetted local installers and compare quotes to get the best price.

