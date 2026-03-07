Homeowner shares rooftop solar review after new panels immediately get buried by snow: 'I can't reach them'

"People really underestimate how great of a deal [it] is."

As the name suggests, solar panels perform best when the sun is shining. However, that doesn't mean that they are rendered useless in the winter.

One homeowner proved that when they took to the r/solar community and detailed their experience installing new solar panels in snowy Maine.

"Covered with snow and I can't reach them," the homeowner wrote. Despite that, they happily reported that the panels were still able to produce plenty of energy. In fact, it left them excited for the upcoming summer season.

"Could not be happier and excited to see what happens in the summer!" the Redditor added. "Maine has 1:1 net metering so the whole plan was to over-produce during the day to bank for the evening."

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Going solar can be one of the best ways to combat soaring energy prices and save money on your monthly bills. Solar panels allow you to create your own energy and lower your reliance on the grid.

By exploring EnergySage's free tools, you can receive quick solar installation estimates and even compare quotes from local installers.

As seen in the original post, some states allow homeowners to earn credits on their electric bill for surplus energy that they produce. Down in the comments section, a few users shared in the excitement of potentially saving and making money.

"Isn't 1:1 net metering awesome?!" one commenter asked.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"1:1 net metering is awesome for the customer, and people really underestimate how great of a deal [it] is," another user noted.

Taking advantage of EnergySage's free services can save the average person up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations. EnergySage also offers a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level. You can even learn details on solar panel incentives for each state.

These free tools can help you get the best price for rooftop solar panels and make the most of discounts that may be available to you.

Pairing your solar panels with a home battery system can ensure that you can still keep the lights on during an outage or even go off-grid. EnergySage's free tools provide information regarding your home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.