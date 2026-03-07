  • Home Home

Homeowner shares rooftop solar review after new panels immediately get buried by snow: 'I can't reach them'

"People really underestimate how great of a deal [it] is."

by Matthew Swigonski
One homeowner in Maine proved that solar panels are still able to produce plenty of energy even in the winter.

As the name suggests, solar panels perform best when the sun is shining. However, that doesn't mean that they are rendered useless in the winter. 

One homeowner proved that when they took to the r/solar community and detailed their experience installing new solar panels in snowy Maine.  

"Covered with snow and I can't reach them," the homeowner wrote. Despite that, they happily reported that the panels were still able to produce plenty of energy. In fact, it left them excited for the upcoming summer season. 

"Could not be happier and excited to see what happens in the summer!" the Redditor added. "Maine has 1:1 net metering so the whole plan was to over-produce during the day to bank for the evening."


Going solar can be one of the best ways to combat soaring energy prices and save money on your monthly bills. Solar panels allow you to create your own energy and lower your reliance on the grid.   

By exploring EnergySage's free tools, you can receive quick solar installation estimates and even compare quotes from local installers.  

As seen in the original post, some states allow homeowners to earn credits on their electric bill for surplus energy that they produce. Down in the comments section, a few users shared in the excitement of potentially saving and making money.  

"Isn't 1:1 net metering awesome?!" one commenter asked

"1:1 net metering is awesome for the customer, and people really underestimate how great of a deal [it] is," another user noted

Taking advantage of EnergySage's free services can save the average person up to $10,000 on solar purchases and installations. EnergySage also offers a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level. You can even learn details on solar panel incentives for each state. 

These free tools can help you get the best price for rooftop solar panels and make the most of discounts that may be available to you. 

Pairing your solar panels with a home battery system can ensure that you can still keep the lights on during an outage or even go off-grid. EnergySage's free tools provide information regarding your home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

