  • Home Home

Homeowners in this state can save over $115,000 by going solar — here's what you need to know

The savings mark is much, much higher in some states.

by Elijah McKee
The savings mark is much, much higher in some states.

Photo Credit: iStock

Utility bills aren't cheap in America, and solar panels are one of the best ways to make them more affordable. But how worth it are they, really? And what about the steep price tag on installation? 

Well, it all depends on where you live. Forbes estimates that, on average, solar panels save people between $25,500 and $33,000 over the lifespan of the system. But in some states, the savings mark is much, much higher. For example, the average 25-year savings in California surpasses $115,000, according to EnergySage

That's some serious cash back in the bank. It's worth noting that the costs of installing and using solar power vary by state. Depending on the region's climate and energy needs, more or fewer panels will be required — and larger systems are actually billed at lower rates, EnergySage explained. 

🗣️ What should be done to make home solar panels cheaper?

🔘 More tax incentives 🏦

🔘 Lower installation costs 🧑‍🔧

🔘 Better loan options 💸

🔘 They're cheap enough already 🤷

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

A study by researchers at the University of Texas at Austin has shown how reducing demand on a neighborhood's electrical grid through solar power and battery storage projects also lowers the cost of electricity in that area, Inside Climate News reported.

The initial costs might make your eyes widen — but luckily, homeowners don't need to pay full price anymore. Through the Inflation Reduction Act's tax program, you can save 30% of the overall cost and installation of new solar panels, no matter which state you live in. 

Now may be the best time to take advantage of the tax break, the lower electricity cost, and the huge lifetime savings — not to mention the ability to power a home without burning fuel that heats up the planet. 

Watch now: This classic mac and cheese brand just won an award for its packaging design

That's because the IRA and other forms of clean energy support from the federal government may see some changes once President-elect Donald Trump returns to office. However, any policy changes would need approval from Congress first, so no one knows exactly what will happen next. 

In the meantime, exploring options, comparing costs, and getting educated are great steps to take here and now — and EnergySage has everything you need to get started.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

IRA Savings Calculator
Home

How much could you save with the Inflation Reduction Act? This interactive tool will tell you

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you make money by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x