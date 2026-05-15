Energy expert breaks down how to dodge skyrocketing gas and energy prices

With fuel prices across the U.S. seeing major increases, more and more homeowners are looking for smart upgrades to dodge rising costs.

Luckily, the experts at EnergySage offered a few helpful tips for people looking to save.

"Gas prices just jumped $0.50 a gallon because of a war overseas," Kristina Zagame, senior content producer at EnergySage, said in a short Instagram video. "Americans have been at the mercy of global energy markets for over 50 years."

However, Zagame explained that consumers today have options to avoid absorbing the higher costs tied to conflict or inflation.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

"We have real alternatives," Zagame said. "Sunlight doesn't travel through pipelines. Stored solar energy in a battery can't be blocked by a military conflict, and your home can run on both."

Solar panels and batteries are a tried-and-true method to reduce your home energy costs, and during times of energy instability, they can offer even greater savings on utility bills — even more so if you drive an electric vehicle or plug-in hybrid and can drive off the effectively free power of the sun.

If you're curious about how a solar panel upgrade can save you money in the long term, connect with the experts at EnergySage to get started with quick installation quotes.

Zagame continued by explaining that adopting solar panels and pairing them with energy-efficient appliances and EVs can help you take control of your energy needs and help you steer clear of the energy rate rollercoaster.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

"The path to home energy independence is becoming clearer: solar, batteries, EVs, and electrified homes that give people more control over their bills," the video's caption said.

With more Americans feeling the pressure of increased fuel and living costs, those with solar can see as much as six figures in savings over the lifetime of their system.

To see how much you can save with solar panels in your area, check out the free resources from EnergySage. Homeowners who connect with EnergySage experts can save as much as $10,000 on installation costs.

EnergySage even has a helpful mapping tool that shows the average cost of solar in your area and details available incentives, so you can snag the best price possible for an upgrade.

Even better, if you're looking to go fully off-grid or avoid peak energy rates, a battery backup could be perfect to pair with solar panels. EnergySage can help you get started there, too, with free, helpful home battery information.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.