Homeowner shares story after solar panels spark 'neighborhood debate': 'The HOA has something to say'

"Just keep showing them your lower bills."

One homeowner interested in switching to solar power shared their experience with nosy neighbors who had petty grievances about the installation.

The original poster explained on Reddit that they were looking into solar panels to cut down on their expensive electric bills, but as soon as they mentioned their interest, their neighbors started speaking up.

"I finally decided to put solar panels on my roof … and thought, 'this is going to be great.' But nope," they wrote. "Now neighbors have opinions about the look, the angle, the shine… and of course, the HOA has something to say too."

"I thought installing solar would just save me money on electric bills, not start a neighborhood debate," they added.

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Although stories like this are few and far between, running into issues with your neighbors can dampen the fun of a money-saving upgrade like solar panels.

Luckily, TCD partner EnergySage has free tools that can help you get all the information you need to successfully navigate a solar installation.

In this homeowner's case, commenters suggested looking into their local laws regarding solar panels and HOAs. Many states have rules that prevent HOAs from prohibiting solar or from governing where panels are placed.

"Some states prohibit HOAs from preventing homeowners from installing solar panels," a user wrote. "I'd look up what your state says about this."

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Others mentioned that neighbors will quickly change their tune after noticing the benefits of solar.

"Just keep showing them your lower bills," a commenter added. "A few weeks later they will quietly ask you 'who'd you get solar from? Can you refer me?'"

If you'd like a quick and simple way to get solar installation estimates and compare quotes online, check out EnergySage's free tools. The average homeowner can snag up to $10,000 off installation costs by consulting the experts.

EnergySage even offers a helpful map that can show you a state-by-state analysis of the average cost of home solar systems, along with details on locally available incentives and rebates to boost your savings even more.

You may also want to consider adding battery storage while you're upgrading your home with solar. It can be an effective way to protect your home from power outages and save even more money on your utility costs.

EnergySage can help with that, too, by connecting you with helpful information and competitive installation estimates.

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