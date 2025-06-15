Homeowners celebrate after state law puts overbearing HOAs in their place: 'I'll do what I wish with my property'

Solar panel enthusiasts on Reddit celebrated the news that Michigan homeowners would no longer be subject to approvals by their homeowners associations when installing solar panels, thanks to a change in state laws.

A thread in r/Solar linked to an MLive article on the topic titled "HOAs in Michigan lose veto power over rooftop solar, home EV charging and more." It detailed a piece of 2024 legislation that granted Michigan homeowners protection for home energy efficiency improvements, including solar panels.

Solar panels are, in fact, the most effective home energy improvement you can make. They turn one of the world's most abundant free resources, sunlight, into valuable electricity — often enough of it to eliminate your energy bill. Better yet, when generating power this way, they don't create heat-trapping air pollution, so they don't contribute to the overheating of the planet.

Despite these advantages, HOAs are notorious for denying residents solar panels just because of how they look. Some homeowners have managed to change the rules, but it's an involved process.

That's probably why commenters were gleeful at the new law.

"Every time an HOA seethes, an angel is born," said one user.

"I'd never ever ever live in a neighborhood with an HOA and no idea why anyone would want to. I'll do what I wish with my property," said another commenter.

