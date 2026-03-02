"If you have already gone through this, what surprised you the most after install?"

One first-time homeowner sought the expertise of more experienced individuals when they considered installing solar panels on their home.

"First-time homeowner here trying not to make a decision I regret later," the original poster said in the r/RealEstate subreddit. "I understand the basic math of solar lease vs. buy, but I am more worried about things like refinancing, selling earlier than planned, or dealing with confusing contracts."

They specifically asked for the personal experiences of people who had been down this road before.

"If you have already gone through this, what surprised you the most after install?" the original poster wrote. "Were there companies that handled communication, documentation, and long-term support better than others, especially when life plans changed?"

This person was right to put some thought into going solar. It's one of the most straightforward ways to lower your utility bills, an important cost-saving measure in a time when energy prices are skyrocketing. TCD's trusted partners, such as EnergySage, can help you find the best deals and save up to $10,000 on a solar purchase.

Later, the original poster added an update to say that they had chosen Palmetto for their solar installation. A commenter confirmed that this was a good choice, stating: "Yeah, solar can be a real headache down the road if you're not super careful with the contracts, especially with selling or refinancing. It's good you went with Palmetto, though; I've heard they're one of the few that actually make that stuff less of a nightmare."

Palmetto is one of several good options to help you with your solar transition. Here are a few of the top places to look for help.

• EnergySage can help you save up to $10,000 on an installation by curating competitive bids from local installers

• Not ready to spend up front? Palmetto's $0 down LightReach solar leasing program can lower your utility rate by up to 20%

• TCD's Solar Explorer makes it easy to access exclusive offers from preferred partners

To get the most bang for your buck, you can add electric appliances such as energy-efficient HVAC equipment. TCD partner Mitsubishi can help with this upgrade and save you even more money.

With the free Palmetto Home app, you can receive up to a $5,000 in rewards to spend on home upgrades. Unlock them by completing challenges such as cutting down on home energy use.

