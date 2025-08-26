Financially savvy homeowner searches for conclusive link between solar panels and home values: 'It all depends on who's buying'

"How much value does solar add to my home?"

A homeowner on the fence about installing solar panels was pushed to act by the sunsetting of portions of the Inflation Reduction Act.

After Dec. 31, the 30% tax credit for a system will expire, so time is running out.

In r/solar, the person detailed their situation, saying they had planned to wait a couple of years but that "this is now forcing my hand."

With a home equity line of credit in hand, they broke out a pencil, notepad, and calculator "to make sure solar would add roughly the same amount of value to the property as we'd need to spend from the HELOC."

"How much value does solar add to my home?" they wondered.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on energy costs, and it has the added benefit of cutting the planet-warming pollution that is changing Earth's climate. When paired with a battery backup, solar power is the most affordable, reliable source of renewable energy.

You can explore the advantages with EnergySage's free tools, which help you compile and compare quotes from vetted installers. The average person can save nearly $10,000 on a system by finding incentives this way.

EnergySage is an independent clean energy platform with a mission "to empower people … with trusted resources, unbiased advice, and a simple shopping experience." Its mapping tool shows which benefits are available where and the average cost of installation by state.

One study shows the sale price difference between a home with solar panels and one without is $25,429, according to SolarReviews.

This proves solar panels are the ultimate home energy hack. Start with EnergySage, and lower your bills to or near $0. For even more savings, you can upgrade to a heat pump, which can save you $370 per year on energy costs. EnergySage offers a similar service for heat pump quotes that makes it easy to find the best model and installer for your specific needs.

As for the person who started this discussion, they received plenty of advice from other Redditors.

"How much value does a pool add? A three-car garage? A fourth bedroom?" one commenter asked. "It all depends on who's buying, where you are and what the market looks like."

Another provided links to resources, writing: "Apparently it used to be about 4%, now it looks like about 7% increase in home value according to National Association of Realtors, appraisers, etc. Now this is for paid off at closing or before."

