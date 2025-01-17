Homeowner shares honest solar panel review after lengthy blackout rocks neighborhood: 'This is how we are surviving the aftermath'

For many homeowners, or aspiring homeowners, solar panels are a part of the dream. One person in Florida showed how their solar panels kept them in relative comfort after a hurricane.

April (@aprilchristine1234) is a new resident of Florida, and after Hurricane Milton in 2024, they showed how their solar system worked out. "The power grid has been down since Wednesday evening. This is how we are surviving the aftermath. Our fridge is full of unspoiled food, and we can take quick hot showers."

In the clip, they show the solar array on the roof but explain it isn't the only thing keeping them powered while the grid is down. "The panels will not help you alone; we ordered the Tesla battery backups." The batteries installed in their garage get charged up on sunny days, and they can use them to power certain parts of their home.

This system is a much more eco-friendly option than the generators many of their neighbors have running. The hum of the many gas-powered appliances can be heard very clearly in the TikTok video.

Having their own system for lights, showers, and refrigeration means they don't have to pay exorbitant prices for gas or deal with limited availability.

Solar panels are an expensive addition to your home, but they can save you thousands of dollars over the course of their lifetime. CNET calculated some potential savings after installing solar panels. While noting it could take up to 10 years to fully recoup your costs, "Residential solar panels are warrantied for 25 years typically, but their useful life can be much longer. Fifteen years of savings at $1,500 each year is a whopping $22,500."

These savings could increase if you take advantage of government incentives. The Inflation Reduction Act, passed in 2022, included tax rebates and credits on eco-friendly home updates. However, with the incoming Trump administration, the future of these incentives is in flux. Reuters reported, "President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to repeal Joe Biden's signature climate bill called the Inflation Reduction Act, which initially aimed at some $400 billion in new spending and tax cuts and credits at accelerating America's transition to a green energy economy."

This is unlikely to be a simple process, but if green home improvements are a part of your future plans, it may be wise to do them sooner than later. Free tools like EnergySage can help you find the best prices on solar in your area.

Folks on TikTok were impressed by the efficacy of the OP's system.

"So glad you guys have those panels; SUCH a smart move," wrote one person.









Someone else gave their experience, not being told about the need for energy storage, "My neighbor bought solar panels last year and found out after Milton you have to request and pay extra for the batteries. I feel like that's something that should be disclosed."

Another commenter wished for the best, saying, "Hopefully you have power soon."

