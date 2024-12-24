Resident baffled by savings after switching to rooftop solar: 'I have not paid a single dime on my energy bill'

By now we all know that solar panels are good for the environment, but you might be surprised just how good they are for your wallet. Even buyers who go in expecting savings often don't realize just how much solar panels can do for them. That was the case for YouTuber Epic Homesteading (@epichomesteading).

The scoop

In a recent video, Epic Homesteading went over how to clean solar panels — but more importantly, they discussed the incredible financial benefits of having them.

"It's been about two and a half years since I've had the panels," he explains while hosing off his rooftop solar array. "I just pulled the numbers, and I've generated 27.2 megawatt-hours' worth of energy here. … That's just under 1,000-kilowatt hours a month. So if you look at your own energy bill and you see how many kilowatt-hours you use, you can kind of equate it to what I'm using."

🗣️ If you were to install home solar panels, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

According to Epic Homesteading, this has all but eliminated the household's energy costs. "Aside from the energy connection fee to the grid, I have not paid a single dime on my energy bill," he says.

The homeowner conservatively estimated that his solar panels have produced $8,000 dollars' worth of electricity in the time he's had them, even though he didn't have the full array up at first. "This is paying back way faster than I expected," he says. "I was expecting about a seven- or eight-year payback period, and it looks like it might happen in about five or so, because I'm out roughly $20,000 for the solar."

How it's working

Indeed, going solar is one of the best ways available to save on energy. You can stop drawing energy from the grid and even sell some back. The solar panels pay for themselves in just a handful of years, and then they keep on generating energy for free. This strategy is so effective that if enough homes go solar, it can lower electrical costs for whole sectors of the grid.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

If you want these savings for yourself, EnergySage has free tools to help you get them. Its online marketplace helps you compare quotes from reputable, fully vetted providers in your area.

What people are saying

Commenters were eager to share their own experiences. "Nice setup on the solar," one user said. "My wife and I put in solar several years ago, and also have not paid dime in electricity since...which is surprising if you knew how she drives our A/C hard all summer."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.