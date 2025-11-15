Homeowner sparks discussion after falling victim to major misconception about rooftop solar: 'Anyone ever done the math?'

When one Columbus homeowner asked if solar panels were worth it in cloudy weather, the internet promptly shone a little light on the matter.

"Is Solar pointless in Columbus? It is so cloudy here," they wrote in their Reddit post. "Anyone ever done the math?"

The question sparked dozens of responses from Ohioans eager to dispel one of the most common myths about solar energy: that solar panels don't work in cloudy areas.

"They're effective," one commenter replied. "There's a lot of nuance there. But… yes, technically, they do work. For most of the year I'm very close to net 0 on my electric meter."

Another pointed out that Germany, one of the world's leaders in solar adoption, is "cloudy almost year-round."

While it's true that solar panels perform best in full sunlight, modern systems are designed to work efficiently even in less-than-ideal conditions. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average American household uses about 886 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month — and rooftop solar can offset much of that, depending on system size and location.

In cloudy regions like Columbus, solar power remains a smart long-term investment. Research shows that panels can reduce a homeowner's reliance on the grid while providing backup power in outages and helping to stabilize local energy systems. Plus, with utility prices continuing to climb, locking in a lower rate through solar now is smart.

For anyone curious about what solar could look like on their home, Solar Explorer is a helpful starting point. It helps homeowners compare system options, understand costs, and see what they could save.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

Leasing programs like LightReach also allow homeowners to benefit from federal tax credits through lower lease rates, which means you can start saving from day one without the upfront cost.

Beyond personal savings, solar energy helps protect communities from rising fuel costs and reduces the pollution that drives extreme weather and poor air quality. Transitioning to solar is one of the most effective ways to shrink a home's carbon impact, an important step as global temperatures continue to rise.

Pairing solar panels with other electric upgrades, like a high-efficiency heat pump, can push your savings even further. Companies like Mitsubishi make it easy to find the right installer that works for your home and budget.

Solar doesn't need to be perfect to be worth it. It just needs to be consistent. And in Columbus, consistency is something the sun still delivers plenty of, even behind the clouds.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



