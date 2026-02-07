Family shocked by 'awful' financial discovery after moving into in-laws' old home: 'Is it possible there is anything to be done?'

  • Home Home

"[It's] gonna be really hard to prove."

by Alexis McDonell
One Reddit post highlights how a family's long-standing solar setup suddenly changed after an upgrade.

Photo Credit: iStock

Solar panels can be a powerful way to save on your bills. But even the most experienced homeowners can run into unexpected twists if they're not up to date on programs and policies.  

One Reddit post highlighted how a family's long-standing solar setup suddenly changed after an upgrade. Its story offered a cautionary lesson for anyone considering solar

In the r/solar subreddit, a Redditor shared that their parents had a solar system installed in the early 2010s that NEM 2.0 was going to cover. NEM 2.0 protects long-term solar customers from changes in net metering. Everything was working well until 2024, when a salesman convinced their dad to install additional panels, promising a "$0 bill." 

The new panels were leased on a 25-year contract totalling $60,000. Suddenly, the original system lost NEM 2.0 coverage, the $0 bill never appeared, and monthly energy costs jumped to around $140. 


"Is it possible there is anything to be done to remedy the situation outside of buying a battery?" the OP asked

Stories like this show why staying informed is key if you're considering solar. Tools like TCD's Solar Explorer can help people understand solar options. You could potentially save up to $10,000 when going solar as well, so you can avoid surprises and take full advantage of incentives. 

While verbal promises are tough to enforce, as one commenter noted, "If you can prove fraud, then reason to stop payments. But [it's] gonna be really hard to prove on a recollection of a verbal 'promise/goal' vs details contracts."

Other commenters focused on maximizing savings under NEM 3.0, California's updated solar billing policy. 

"Yes if they are NEM 3 then they should get a battery, so they maximize using their own electricity in their house rather than selling it cheaply and buying it back more expensive," one person recommended.

Smart upgrades that slash monthly energy bills

What this family went through highlights how important it is to plan your solar upgrades carefully and take advantage of tools that help you save. 

