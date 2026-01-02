This innovative rooftop solar subscription model can help you take control of your energy costs — here's how it works

Palmetto has a way to eliminate energy bill handwringing that doesn't involve counting the kilowatt-hours on your electric meter.

Instead, its LightReach program installs $0 down, maintenance-free solar panels that tackle soaring electricity costs with sustainable energy.

What is solar leasing?

Solar power is a proven home-energy asset that can reduce or eliminate your utility bill. However, Forbes reported that an array can cost up to $20,000 or more to install and maintain.

Leasing provides the perks without the upfront expenses.





Palmetto owns and maintains the tech, even removing it at the end of the lease if that's the route the renter chooses.

The customer uses all of the electricity while paying a set monthly fee, and panel performance can be monitored with an app. You still have a utility bill, but it will shrink as you buy less power from the grid. The program can cut your utility rate by 20%.

"You effectively set your energy rate for 25 years," according to LightReach. "So you can swap spiraling utility costs for dependable, abundant energy made right there on your roof."

Why is having the option important?

LightReach makes energy independence attainable for more people, especially folks who want to lower their bills but are already on a budget.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels — or get them on your roof without paying for purchase or installation Whatever your solar budget, Palmetto can help you save. If you want to buy your own panels, Palmetto's concierge advisors can help you save up to $10,000 on installation through a network of preferred installers. And if you'd rather get solar savings without upfront costs, Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach subscription program can deliver. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it painless to lock in long-term savings. Palmetto covers a 25-year warranty for the panels, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and connect with Palmetto's experts to find the option that's right for you. Start Saving

It has been widely reported, and documented by the U.S. government, that electricity rates are climbing faster than inflation. The trend is attributed to surging data center power demand, natural gas price fluctuations, and other factors, according to NPR.

Customers have little control over most of those variables, which makes solar an appealing addition that gives them more independence.

"LightReach systems are designed to fit your home and energy usage and can deliver savings from day one," Palmetto's team reported.

How else can solar help?

It's important to understand your options, and The Cool Down's Solar Explorer can be your guide. The free tool provides curated quotes, installer recommendations, and other information that can save you up to $10,000 when buying panels.

How long you plan to stay in your home is one of the important things to consider when deciding your path. The LightReach team can help you see if leasing is a good fit.

Combining solar with efficient appliances can provide even more savings. TCD's HVAC Explorer can get you started by helping you upgrade to a heat pump. Energy Star reported that top-rated air-source models can deliver up to three times more heat energy to a home than the electricity they need to operate. They are also great for air conditioning.

Palmetto also offers battery leasing so you can store renewable, sun-generated power for later use. The panel and pack combination is one of the best ways to safeguard the electricity supply to your home.

What's more, the company's handy Home app is another great tool that provides a way to unlock up to $5,000 in rewards for upgrades at home with some easy, everyday actions.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.